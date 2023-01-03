ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaprizov Nets Pair, Wild Stay Hot In 5-1 Win Over Lightning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts, but left the game late in the third period.
SAINT PAUL, MN
