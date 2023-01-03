Read full article on original website
Downed power-lines close portion of Folly Road Blvd
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police closed Folly Road Boulevard between Wesley Drive and Fenwick Drive following a crash Saturday morning. According to the Charleston Police Department, a car crash brought power lines down across Folly Road Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Saturday. CPD says it will take them some time to clear the roadways. Dominion […]
live5news.com
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
counton2.com
Crews respond to “heavy fire” at home in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are at the scene of a house fire off of Bowman Rd. Sunday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, firefighters are responding to a fire at a home in off Bowman Road in the 1200 Block of Mack Road.
abcnews4.com
TRAVEL ALERT: Crash with injuries at Cane Bay High School
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — A van crashed on the side of the road on US-176 at Cane Bay High School Friday morning. The crash was reported with injuries. Drivers are asked to be cautious traveling in the area.
live5news.com
Public feedback sought on Summerville Urban Forest Master Plan
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As Summerville continues to grow, town officials said they want to balance the new development with the existing forest. The town is creating an Urban Forest Master Plan and wants the community’s feedback. Town officials said as the town experiences more development, more people have...
live5news.com
Crews contain marsh fire started by fireworks
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says fireworks are the cause of a Saturday night marsh fire. The district says crews have been working a fire deep in the marsh area of Awendaw Landing Road since 6:10 p.m. Fireworks that were shot from across the Awendaw Creek from...
Deputies: Camper stolen from Charleston County may be along Grand Strand
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Detectives believe a camper that was stolen from Charleston County may be along the Grand Strand, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The camper was stolen from the front of a home on Doar Road in the Awendaw between 1 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 12 p.m. on Dec. […]
counton2.com
Portion of Highway 78 near Summerville closed due to gas leak
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding Wednesday evening to a gas leak near Highway 78. According to SPD, Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as of 9:00 p.m. as police and fire crews respond to the scene. The...
abcnews4.com
Charleston police searching for missing teen from Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile. Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by his family on Wednesday at their Johns Island home at around noon, according to CPD. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt and black pants. Anyone...
live5news.com
Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex. Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared...
Scammers are pretending to be Berkeley County officials. Here’s what to look for
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are warning people about a recent scam involving emails and texts that appear to be coming from someone who works for the county. The warning comes after someone attempted to scam Berkeley County Councilman Tommy Newell this week with a fake text message designed to look […]
live5news.com
Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Saturday afternoon that closed an exit ramp along I-26 in the North Charleston area has been cleared. Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash, reported at 1:08 p.m. does...
abcnews4.com
Gadsden Creek and SCLEP file an appeal against court's decision to side with WestEdge
For more than a year, there have been debates on how to handle development on Gadsden Creek. On December 5th, a court ruled West Edge could fill the creek. Now advocates for the waterway and the South Carolina Environmental Law Project say they will not back down. "We really reject...
counton2.com
Construction to cause Mount Pleasant lane closure
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6. Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night. The work is expected to begin around 7:00...
live5news.com
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
walterborolive.com
Opening soon Paul’s Car Care Center
Paul’s Car Care Center, formally Tire King, is undergoing a brand-new look inside and out. It has fresh bright coloring with modernized flooring and a new staff to add to the repair shop. Paul’s Car Care Center is a chain car service business established in 1980 with local locations in Ladson, North Charleston, Oak Brook, Summerville outside of the nationwide branches.
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
live5news.com
Summerville cat cafe set to open its doors Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville cafe is offering patrons a chance to make some furry feline friends. When Mews and Brews opens its doors on Friday it will be the first cat cafe in town. The cafe will be stocked with prepackaged food and drink and feature a “cat...
After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – More than six months after police located the body of a man in the parking lot of a Berkeley County school, the search for a homicide suspect remains ongoing. The Goose Creek Police Department said it is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and apprehension of the person responsible for the victim’s death. In the […] The post After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
