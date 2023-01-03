ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Comments / 0

 

WCBD Count on 2

Downed power-lines close portion of Folly Road Blvd

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police closed Folly Road Boulevard between Wesley Drive and Fenwick Drive following a crash Saturday morning. According to the Charleston Police Department, a car crash brought power lines down across Folly Road Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Saturday. CPD says it will take them some time to clear the roadways. Dominion […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Public feedback sought on Summerville Urban Forest Master Plan

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - As Summerville continues to grow, town officials said they want to balance the new development with the existing forest. The town is creating an Urban Forest Master Plan and wants the community’s feedback. Town officials said as the town experiences more development, more people have...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Crews contain marsh fire started by fireworks

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says fireworks are the cause of a Saturday night marsh fire. The district says crews have been working a fire deep in the marsh area of Awendaw Landing Road since 6:10 p.m. Fireworks that were shot from across the Awendaw Creek from...
AWENDAW, SC
counton2.com

Portion of Highway 78 near Summerville closed due to gas leak

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is responding Wednesday evening to a gas leak near Highway 78. According to SPD, Highway 78 from Diana Court to East Owens Drive is shut down as of 9:00 p.m. as police and fire crews respond to the scene. The...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston police searching for missing teen from Johns Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile. Zion Chamorro-Lopez, 16, was last seen by his family on Wednesday at their Johns Island home at around noon, according to CPD. At the time, he was wearing a black shirt and black pants. Anyone...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex. Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crash that closed I-26 Ashley Phosphate exit cleared

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Saturday afternoon that closed an exit ramp along I-26 in the North Charleston area has been cleared. Troopers say the Ashley Phosphate Road/Ladson exit at mile marker 209 was closed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash, reported at 1:08 p.m. does...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Construction to cause Mount Pleasant lane closure

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Work on waterlines in Mount Pleasant will impact traffic Thursday, January 5 through Friday, January 6. Mount Pleasant Waterworks crews will be installing a force main in the area of 1350 Stuart Engals Boulevard Thursday night. The work is expected to begin around 7:00...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
walterborolive.com

Opening soon Paul’s Car Care Center

Paul’s Car Care Center, formally Tire King, is undergoing a brand-new look inside and out. It has fresh bright coloring with modernized flooring and a new staff to add to the repair shop. Paul’s Car Care Center is a chain car service business established in 1980 with local locations in Ladson, North Charleston, Oak Brook, Summerville outside of the nationwide branches.
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Summerville cat cafe set to open its doors Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville cafe is offering patrons a chance to make some furry feline friends. When Mews and Brews opens its doors on Friday it will be the first cat cafe in town. The cafe will be stocked with prepackaged food and drink and feature a “cat...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Berkeley Observer

After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – More than six months after police located the body of a man in the parking lot of a Berkeley County school, the search for a homicide suspect remains ongoing. The Goose Creek Police Department said it is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification and apprehension of the person responsible for the victim’s death. In the […] The post After Body Found In School Parking Lot, Killer Remains Free: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County Courthouse trial updates

Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

