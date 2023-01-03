Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Complex
Hugh Jackman Hints That His and Ryan Reynolds’ Characters Will ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’
With Hugh Jackman set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, the X-Men actor has shed light on his relationship with Ryan Reynolds’ character in the upcoming film. “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine looks to be more violent than ever in ‘Deadpool 3’ as Dave Bautista indicates Drax’s MCU fate
Today in the Marvel universe, Hugh Jackman is up to his old tricks as he potentially spoils another major Deadpool 3 detail while dunking on Ryan Reynolds for the umpteenth time. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista’s devastatingly dismissive comments about the MCU suggest things aren’t going to end well for Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Last but not least, Quantumania isn’t spreading as fast as Kevin Feige might be hoping. Let’s begin…
Hugh Jackman Says It Was ‘Important’ to Him That ‘Deadpool 3’ Didn’t Cheapen ‘Logan’ Ending
When Hugh Jackman announced his return to the role of Wolverine for “Deadpool 3,” it came as a surprise to fans after the 2017 film “Logan” was aggressively marketed as Jackman’s final performance as the Marvel superhero. But while some might have worried that it would cheapen the conclusive ending of the James Mangold film, Jackman ensured that his most iconic role’s finale would remain intact. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said in a recent interview with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham for their SiriusXM radio show (via Variety)....
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Hugh Jackman’s Latest Deadpool Tease Has Fans Wondering If He Accidentally Let Some Big Information Slip
Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Producers Admit They Made Major Correction Due to Fan Backlash
Star Wars: The Bad Batch's producers admit they have made a major correction to the characters after fan backlash. Anyone who has been online and following the clones since The Clone Wars has noticed that something is amiss with The Bad Batch in Season 1. Temuera Morrison famously serves as the inspiration and visage of the clones in most Star Wars media since the prequel trilogy. However, in the first season of the Disney+ series, the characters are noticeably lighter than the actor is. Morrison is a Māori actor and is browner than the Bad Batch in the series.
Collider
Nicolas Cage Won't Return as Spider-Man Noir in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Sony is setting up for a wide cast of Spider-People to appear throughout Miles Morales's (Shameik Moore) journey in the highly-anticipated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. One Spider-Man that won't be present this time will be his old ally Spider-Man Noir, played by Nicolas Cage. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Cage revealed that Sony hadn't approached him about reprising his role as the monochromatic Spidey, who was one of Miles's key allies in helping him realize his powers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Superhero sacrilege committed after an undisputed comic book classic is branded ‘unwatchable’
Even if the tragic accident that resulted in the death of star Brandon Lee hadn’t enshrined the film in cinematic infamy, The Crow is more than good enough to endure as a longstanding cult classic based entirely on the quality of what unfolds onscreen. Next year marks the 30th...
epicstream.com
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Directly To Warner Bros. Discovery CEO His Idea For Black Adam vs. Superman
Last year had been a busy one for the studio following the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery and their restructure and reshape of the the company. A new report reveals that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson directly pitched his idea for Black Adam vs. Superman to the CEO, David Zaslav, shortly after the merger.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn details his busy day which included work on a currently unannounced DC TV show
James Gunn is a jack of all trades right now, with the new head of DC Studios detailing his hectic day at the office which involved work on a new DC television series. Gunn’s rise from quirky horror B-movies like Slither, to Guardians of the Galaxy, then the DC Universe is truly remarkable. Producing, directing, writing, editing. It’s rare to see someone so busy as active as well on social media, but Gunn manages to find time. His latest tweet has caused the plot to very much thicken.
Hugh Jackman says Deadpool 3 will feature something he's never done before as Wolverine
The movie is set prior to the events of 2017's Logan
Few MCU Fans Can Identify the 1st Marvel Movie Ever — a 1986 Box Office Bomb That’s Gained a Cult Following
Marvel movies are usually guaranteed successes these days. But at one point, they didn't receive quite the major blockbuster treatment.
A Stan Lee Documentary Is Coming To Disney+
To celebrate what would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, Marvel announced a documentary about the godfather of comics’ life. Stanley Martin Lieber, better known to the public as Stan Lee, was born on December 28, 1922. He had a rough childhood, with his father primarily out of work after the Great Depression. Fortunately, he was able to find refuge in books and movies, which no doubt inspired the grand imagination he would cultivate throughout his life.
digitalspy.com
M3GAN marked a big career first for Get Out's Allison Williams
M3GAN is the new horror movie everyone's talking about, and while star Allison Williams might be taking a backseat to the killer doll right now, the film did see her achieve a career first. The sci-fi horror marks the first time that Williams has executive produced a movie. Talking to...
Polygon
The 10 best comic book panels of 2022
The comic book panel is like an atom. With just a handful of them, you can build anything. Shocking reveals, narrative mic drops — even comedic timing, in a medium in which timing itself is in the hands of the reader. The search for a “best panel” is not the same as a search for “best comic.” It’s the search an ineffably striking moment captured on the page, an image that forces a reaction from you even if you have no idea what the comic is about. Here are the 10 comic panels from 2022 that we can’t stop thinking about.
digitalspy.com
Wednesday star Emma Myers reveals she went to "werewolf boot camp" for Netflix role
Wednesday star Emma Myers has revealed she had to undergo some special werewolf training for her role in the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky, and altogether ooky Netflix series. The actress plays Nevermore Academy student Enid Sinclair in the hit show, regularly sharing scenes with Jenna Ortega’s titular character. Giving...
