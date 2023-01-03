Read full article on original website
Sea Coast Echo
Pele laid to rest
Pele has been laid to rest. The Brazilian footballing legend - who died of cancer on 29 December aged 82 - was buried on the ninth floor of the Memorial Necropole Ecumenica cemetery on Tuesday (03.01.22), which overlooks Urbano Caldeira stadium in his hometown of Santos, in a private ceremony after his body was transported through the streets, where thousands of people had lined the route to pay their final respects.
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Lionel Messi got angry at me for boozing in World Cup celebrations and almost sent me to hospital, says Aguero
LIONEL MESSI got "angry" with Sergio Aguero for his boozing during Argentina's World Cup celebrations, the former Manchester City striker has revealed. Aguero, 34, has been a stalwart for the Albiceleste before having to retire in 2021 due to a heart condition. Despite no longer playing, Aguero was invited to...
Alexi Lalas slams World Cup blackmail plot against USA coach Gregg Berhalter
Alexi Lalas has criticized the mystery blackmailer of Gregg Berhalter who aimed to 'take down' the USMNT coach with the information that he kicked his now-wife Rosalind in 1991.
OLD Former US soccer coach Gregg Berhalter says his ‘heart aches’ over revelation he kicked his wife
Former US national men’s team soccer coach Gregg Berhalter has expressed “sadness” over revelations that he kicked his future wife in 1991 and the subsequent allegations of blackmail that that came as his contract ended.The USMNT named Anthony Hudson as its temporary head coach for upcoming January camp and friendlies after Berhalter’s contract expired at the end of 2022. The team announced at the end of 2022, its "full review of the USMNT program following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup" was still underway.Berhalter led the team to the World Cup 2022, where it ultimately lost to...
Former US soccer star Claudio Reyna, wife exposed in alleged Gregg Berhalter World Cup blackmail scheme
It appears we have a major U.S. soccer scandal on our hands. Claudio Reyna, former American and international club soccer star and father of current USMNT player Gio Reyna, and his wife Daneille were the ones who threatened to reveal a troubling incident involving current head coach Gregg Berhalter from when he was 18 years old to U.S. soccer executives, according to a report by ESPN. The call took place on Dec. 11, per ESPN. Danielle confirmed in a statement to FOX Sports that she reported the incident to USSF sporting director Earnie Stewart not long after the ESPN report went live. The...
Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by numerous teams despite being available for just £80k-a-week
The 37-year-old forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
Brazil lifts ban that stopped Venezuela's Maduro entering country - official gazette
BRASILIA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette.
Fans claim Ronaldo should 'retire' after he failed with a backheel attempt in Al-Nassr unveiling
The 37-year-old Portugal forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
theScore
Pele laid to rest as Brazil bids final farewell to soccer legend
SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country. Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
Cristiano Ronaldo banned from making Al-Nassr debut
Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait to make his debut for new club Al-Nassr as he must first serve an existing two-match ban for knocking a teenager’s phone out of their hands.Ronaldo was unveiled as a free-agent signing by the Saudi Arabain side earlier this week after leaving Manchester United during the World Cup break following an explosive interview slamming the Red Devils but looks set to have to wait until January 21 for his first appearance.The 37-year-old forward was due to face Al-Ta’ee later today, to start his reported £175million-a-year deal at Al-Nassr in earnest, but will instead...
Brazil’s New Soccer League’s Big Ambitions
Brazil’s new league wants to compete with the English Premier League. Two consortiums are vying to create a new domestic competition — inspired by the Premier League — in an effort to capitalize on the sport’s commercial potential and keep talent in Brazil longer. Many players currently go elsewhere for more money and better competition.
Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
Lionel Messi Receives Guard Of Honor Upon Return To PSG Training
Messi received a guard of honor from his PSG teammates but not Kylian Mbappe.
Samuel Umtiti leaves the pitch IN TEARS after he and Lameck Banda are racially abused by Lazio fans
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino called on fans to 'shut up all the racists' after Lecce defender Samuel Umtiti and team-mate Lameck Banda were subjected to racial abuse by Lazio fans on Wednesday.
Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. The temptation for one last huge payday, to be a trailblazer in a nation looking to boost its standing in the sport, or just to try something different often can be too big to resist. Not every player bows out right at the top like Zinedine Zidane — even if the France great was sent off in the last game of his career, the World Cup final of 2006.
