ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

California couple killed in rockslide while visiting Yosemite National Park

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQJJp_0k1rTtHe00

A married couple from California died in a rockslide while visiting Yosemite National Park just after Christmas, The accident happened on December 27, at approximately 9am. In a statement, the National Park Service identified the two victims as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, who were on a vacation from San Jose.

Theocharous and Yan were driving a rented Dodge Ram along El Porto Road, when the vehicle was hit by rocks falling 1,000ft from the cliffs above. The force of the fall pushed the truck off the road and onto an embankment of the Merced River.

The road was closed temporarily following the rockslide, but has now reopened according to a post on Yosemite National Park's Twitter account .

See more

Incidents where one or two rocks tumble off a cliff are quite common, and are known as rockfalls according to the Colorado Geological Survey (CGS). A rockslide, on the other hand, is much more like an avalanche, and involves a large volume of rocks or debris.

They can be triggered by various factors, including tectonic and seismic activity, subterranean erosion, vegetation removal, the freeze-thaw process (where water expands inside a crack in a rock as it freezes, causing the stone to fracture), glacial recession, and mining.

Rockfalls are particularly dangerous because they can happen at any time without warning, and rocks can move extremely fast in unpredictable directions. The CGS explains that motorists are more likely to be hit than hikers, but if you're on foot you can help keep yourself safe by avoiding steep, rocky terrain during spring thaw and after heavy rain, watching out for areas with signs of recent rockfall, staying on the trail and making use of switchbacks .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Update: San Jose couple killed by falling rocks in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – The two Bay Area residents who died following what was described as a "significant rockfall" at Yosemite National Park earlier this week have been identified.According to park officials, the victims were 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan, a married couple from San Jose.Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, the pair were in their Dodge Ram rental truck on Highway 140 near the Arch Rock entrance when they were hit by rocks that fell 1,000 feet from above the roadway. Officials said the force of the impact pushed the truck off the road, where it landed on the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Outsider.com

Yosemite National Park Officials Identify Couple Killed in Rockslide

Less than a week after a rockslide in Northern California’s Yosemite National Park killed two people, the park’s officials have identified the victims. FOX News reports that in a statement by the National Parks Service, the victims in the Yosemite National Park rock slide were identified as 51-year-old Georgios Theocharous and 35-year-old Ming Yan. They were a married couple from San Jose, California. The incident occurred on El Portal Road, which is near Big Oak Flat Road, at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday (December 27th).
SAN JOSE, CA
TheDailyBeast

Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts

Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Shocking Video Shows California Cliff Collapsing Onto the Coastline

A wild outdoor video features aerial footage of the moment that a southern California cliff tumbles forward. Sending a shocking amount of rocks, dirt and other debris collapsing onto the beach. The terrifying footage shows the moment piles of debris and wayward rocks formed into a dangerous landslide, ultimately cascading...
architecturaldigest.com

Sandra Bullock’s 91-Acre Southern California Avocado Ranch Sells for $5.6 Million

Sandra Bullock has found a buyer for her 91-acre Southern California ranch, reports Mansion Global. The property, located about an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, was listed at $6 million and closed in early November for $5.6 million. Despite not receiving the full asking price, Bullock was still able to realize a profit as she purchased the pristine spread for $2.7 million back in 2007.
SAN DIEGO, CA
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Advnture

Advnture

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy