suntimesnews.com
Operation Sand is ecstatic about the state revoking NexGen’s mining permit
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Mining Commission has slammed the door on a proposed silica sand mine in Ste. Genevieve. The commission voted 4-1 to revoke a mining permit which was issued in June to NexGen Silica, so they could mine silica sand on 249 acres of mostly forested land.
suntimesnews.com
COVID cases rise slightly in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,286 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Wednesday. That’s 77 more than the previous week’s total of 6,209 or a 1.2 percent increase in new cases from the number of new cases the previous week.
suntimesnews.com
Survey: Hiring plans weaken in December as labor shortages challenge small businesses
JEFFERSON CITY – Small business owners’ plans to add positions remain elevated, with a seasonally adjusted net 17% planning to create new jobs in the next three months, down one point from November and 15 points below its record high reading of 32% reached in August 2021. “Small...
suntimesnews.com
MODDC, MODESE review restraint and seclusion recommendations
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council stresses the importance of Missourians acknowledging that restraint, seclusion and other aversive interventions do not improve students’ academic performance or behavior. Therefore, schools should only use them when there is grave and immediate danger to human life and after all other alternatives have been attempted and proved ineffective.
suntimesnews.com
January 6 River Region Sports Wrap
PERRYVILLE – Perryville plays freshmen, junior varsity and varsity games beginning at 4:30 today at De Soto. STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste Genevieve plays at Fredericktown tonight. CHESTER – Chester plays at Wesclin at 7:30 tonight. JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran play in the Chester Invitational Tournament which begins...
