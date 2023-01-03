ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

COVID cases rise slightly in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 6,286 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Wednesday. That’s 77 more than the previous week’s total of 6,209 or a 1.2 percent increase in new cases from the number of new cases the previous week.
MODDC, MODESE review restraint and seclusion recommendations

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council stresses the importance of Missourians acknowledging that restraint, seclusion and other aversive interventions do not improve students’ academic performance or behavior. Therefore, schools should only use them when there is grave and immediate danger to human life and after all other alternatives have been attempted and proved ineffective.
January 6 River Region Sports Wrap

PERRYVILLE – Perryville plays freshmen, junior varsity and varsity games beginning at 4:30 today at De Soto. STE. GENEVIEVE – Ste Genevieve plays at Fredericktown tonight. CHESTER – Chester plays at Wesclin at 7:30 tonight. JACKSON – Saxony Lutheran play in the Chester Invitational Tournament which begins...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO

