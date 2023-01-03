Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
Illinois gun laws 2023: Lawmakers push to pass assault weapons ban in final days of general assembly
In addition to banning assault-style weapons, if approved and signed into law, the bill would increase the age to own a FOID card from 18 to 21 and, set 10 as the limit of rounds per magazine.
nprillinois.org
Illinois lawmakers expect to address an assault weapons ban and other top stories |First Listen
Menard county sheriff's deputy a member of the Illinois General Assembly for a few days. Crime reform advocates say they hope the Illinois Supreme Court will rule quickly on the law abolishing the cash bail system. Isringhausen Imports starts a DRIVE grant for downtown Springfield. Owner Geoff Isringhausen talks about...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act
CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
Report: Illinois overspending taxpayer money year after year
(The Center Square) – A recent study sheds some light on Illinois’ history of overspending taxpayer money over the years. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Illinois is one of only two states in the country with total tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, and the only ones with annual deficits in each of the past 15 years. The other state is New Jersey.
Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair
(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Opioid overdoses increase; many Illinois families eye Texas
According to figures released Tuesday, opioid overdoses in Illinois remain on the increase. In 2022, there were nearly 1,600 opioid-related deaths in Cook County alone. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it expects the number to surpass 2,000 once hundreds of pending cases are finalized. That would make 2022 one of the worst years on record for opioid overdose deaths.
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
Rallies in favor of gun control bill planned in Springfield
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Busloads of people were getting ready Tuesday night to head to the Illinois State Capitol this week.They want to urge lawmakers to take action on a bill that would ban semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. But those fighting against that bill are already promising legal action.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, this is the latest version of a bill that went nowhere for years. Another bill banning so-called assault-style weapons languished in the Rules Committee for a year.But the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre renewed a push to pass the law. And now, hundreds...
Pritzker predicts high court will affirm end of cash bail in Illinois
Gov. JB Pritzker weighed in on the legal battle over Illinois’ cash bail system Wednesday, saying he’s “disappointed” by the delay of its abolishment.
Illinois Gas Tax Increase in Effect, But Relief May Be Coming
On January 1st, a six-month pause on a scheduled gas tax increase in Illinois came to an end, but multiple pieces of legislation introduced in the General Assembly could counter the hike. The increase, originally slated for July 1st of last year, would have raised the tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, bringing it to 41.4 cents per gallon. However, Governor JB Pritzker paused the increase until the new year as part of a package that included a yearlong suspension of the 1% grocery tax.
Selwyn Rogers, other U. of C. doctors call on legislators to pass Protect Illinois Communities Act
As doctors, we have witnessed first hand the trauma that gun violence inflicts on communities and families across our state. The pervasiveness of weapons designed to kill multiple people quickly is a threat to everyone, regardless of where you live. And now, we have the ability to dramatically reduce the number of these senseless and brutal gun related deaths here in Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois among states with highest demand for outbound U-Haul trucks, report shows
CHICAGO - More people fled Illinois in 2022 than nearly every other state in the country, according to a new report. U-Haul released its annual Growth Index report on Tuesday, which measured more than two million one-way trips last year. The Land of Lincoln, which took the No. 49 spot...
Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?
Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois' life expectancy declines
Edibles study released An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the...
WAND TV
Bill to abolish life without parole for minors heading to state senate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HB 1064 would allow people given life sentences while younger than 21 to petition for parole after serving 40 years of their sentence. The bill has bipartisan support, with Rita Mayfield, a Democrat for the 60th district, and Seth Lewis, a Republican for the 45th district co-sponsoring the bill. The bill has already passed in the House, and is expected to be discussed in the State Senate during this week's lame duck session.
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
Drivers in Illinois paying more at the pump thanks to new gas tax
A new year means a new gas tax in Illinois. There’s also another gas tax increase planned for later this year.
wgel.com
FOID Card Renewals For Individuals With Fingerprints On File
Effective January 1, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, the Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. The individual’s FOID card will remain active for a period of 10 years from the date of the FTIP approval so long as the card holder is not subject to revocation or suspension under the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act. As FOID cards are replaced, new cards will not include the issuance or expiration dates pursuant to FOID Act updates that took effect January 1, 2022.
