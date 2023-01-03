ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

newschannel20.com

Lawmakers react to FOID card renewal changes

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — New changes to Firearm Owners' Identification (FOID) cards. As of Jan. 1., the Illinois State Police will automatically renew a person’s FOID card. This new change went into effect just a few days ago. Now, with a full set of fingerprints, it will be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act

CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Illinois overspending taxpayer money year after year

(The Center Square) – A recent study sheds some light on Illinois’ history of overspending taxpayer money over the years. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Illinois is one of only two states in the country with total tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, and the only ones with annual deficits in each of the past 15 years. The other state is New Jersey.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair

(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Opioid overdoses increase; many Illinois families eye Texas

According to figures released Tuesday, opioid overdoses in Illinois remain on the increase. In 2022, there were nearly 1,600 opioid-related deaths in Cook County alone. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it expects the number to surpass 2,000 once hundreds of pending cases are finalized. That would make 2022 one of the worst years on record for opioid overdose deaths.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Rallies in favor of gun control bill planned in Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Busloads of people were getting ready Tuesday night to head to the Illinois State Capitol this week.They want to urge lawmakers to take action on a bill that would ban semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. But those fighting against that bill are already promising legal action.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, this is the latest version of a bill that went nowhere for years. Another bill banning so-called assault-style weapons languished in the Rules Committee for a year.But the Highland Park July 4th parade massacre renewed a push to pass the law. And now, hundreds...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1520 The Ticket

Illinois Gas Tax Increase in Effect, But Relief May Be Coming

On January 1st, a six-month pause on a scheduled gas tax increase in Illinois came to an end, but multiple pieces of legislation introduced in the General Assembly could counter the hike. The increase, originally slated for July 1st of last year, would have raised the tax by 2.2 cents per gallon, bringing it to 41.4 cents per gallon. However, Governor JB Pritzker paused the increase until the new year as part of a package that included a yearlong suspension of the 1% grocery tax.
ILLINOIS STATE
Hyde Park Herald

Selwyn Rogers, other U. of C. doctors call on legislators to pass Protect Illinois Communities Act

As doctors, we have witnessed first hand the trauma that gun violence inflicts on communities and families across our state. The pervasiveness of weapons designed to kill multiple people quickly is a threat to everyone, regardless of where you live. And now, we have the ability to dramatically reduce the number of these senseless and brutal gun related deaths here in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Do You Know The Legal Duties Of A Landlord In Illinois?

Did you know there are requirements landlords are legally required to honor? The most obvious is the responsibility of maintaining the rental unit and ensuring it is a safe and livable environment for tenants. This means there should be regularly scheduled walkthroughs to check for any issues such as plumbing...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois' life expectancy declines

Edibles study released An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Bill to abolish life without parole for minors heading to state senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HB 1064 would allow people given life sentences while younger than 21 to petition for parole after serving 40 years of their sentence. The bill has bipartisan support, with Rita Mayfield, a Democrat for the 60th district, and Seth Lewis, a Republican for the 45th district co-sponsoring the bill. The bill has already passed in the House, and is expected to be discussed in the State Senate during this week's lame duck session.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

FOID Card Renewals For Individuals With Fingerprints On File

Effective January 1, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, the Illinois State Police (ISP) will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for individuals who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. The individual’s FOID card will remain active for a period of 10 years from the date of the FTIP approval so long as the card holder is not subject to revocation or suspension under the Firearm Owners Identification Card Act. As FOID cards are replaced, new cards will not include the issuance or expiration dates pursuant to FOID Act updates that took effect January 1, 2022.

