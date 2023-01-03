Read full article on original website
Johari Digital Named as Manufacturing Partner for SafKan Health’s OtoSet
Johari Digital Healthcare has been named as the contract manufacturing partner for SafKan Health’s OtoSet, an automated and FDA-cleared ear cleaning device for clinical use. At the push of a button, irrigation and micro-suction technology combine to automatically break down and remove impacted earwax for a quick, safe, effective and mess-free procedure.
First Patient Enrolled in Reflow Medical's IDE Spur Stent Study
The first patient has been successfully treated and enrolled in Reflow Medical Inc.'s DEEPER REVEAL investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial. The patient received treatment at Advanced Cardiac & Vascular Centers (ACV) in Grand Rapids, Mich. “This is a major step on the path to U.S. approval for the Spur...
CES 2023: Xander Premieres Glasses for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Sounds like an oxymoron, but it's an actual solution being unveiled this week at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) by Boston-based early-stage startup Xander. Using Vuzix Corporation's Vuzix Blade, the company's XanderGlasses is a smart glasses solution that displays real-time captions of in-person conversations to help people with hearing loss.
Withings Introduces U-Scan Home Urine Lab
Following four years of development, Withings has introduced U-Scan, a miniaturized health lab that hygienically sits within any toilet bowl to unlock the wealth of health information in daily urine. U-Scan has already been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association as a CES 2023 Innovation Award honoree in three categories:...
CES 2023: OMRON Healthcare Unveiling New Efforts to Eliminate Heart Attack, Stroke
OMRON Healthcare Co. Ltd. is on a mission to eradicate heart attacks and strokes, and it is revealing its strategy at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company is unveiling a new remote patient-monitoring (RPM) service at the show to realize its "Going for Zero" heart attack and stroke elimination mission. Specifically, OMRON is setting its sights on atrial fibrillation (AFib), one of the growing types of arrhythmias, and is introducing various efforts to detect early AFib.
