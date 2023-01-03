OMRON Healthcare Co. Ltd. is on a mission to eradicate heart attacks and strokes, and it is revealing its strategy at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The company is unveiling a new remote patient-monitoring (RPM) service at the show to realize its "Going for Zero" heart attack and stroke elimination mission. Specifically, OMRON is setting its sights on atrial fibrillation (AFib), one of the growing types of arrhythmias, and is introducing various efforts to detect early AFib.

