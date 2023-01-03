Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry calls out Big Ten officiating after loss to No. 1 Purdue: 'I'm frustrated'
PHILADELPHIA — Micah Shrewsberry wasn’t trying to make just one point when he picked up a technical foul just past the 10-minute mark in the Penn State men’s basketball team’s Sunday evening matchup with No. 1 Purdue. “There was 1,000 points I was trying to make,”...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU Football No. 7 in Brett McMurphy’s ‘Ridiculously-Way-Too-Early’ Rankings
PSU Football is No. 7 in College Football Insider Brett McMurphy’s “ridiculously-way-too-early” top 25 rankings. McMurphy, an insider for the Action Network, has Penn State just outside the top five but behind two Big Ten East schools. McMurphy’s rankings have PSU football behind Michigan (No. 3) and...
Penn State basketball has no answer for No. 1 Purdue’s Zach Edey in 76-63 defeat
PHILADELPHIA — During his first year-plus leading the Penn State men’s basketball team, Micah Shrewsberry has always seemed to have answers when he needed them. In his first year, the Nittany Lions pushed plenty of far more talented teams to the brink. Early on this season, Shrewsberry adjusted to his talent and implemented a fast-paced offense that relied on 3-pointers. He got results.
Levi Haines’ upset sparks Penn State wrestling in Big Ten-opening win over Wisconsin
The true freshman hung a major decision on the No. 16 wrestler in country.
Twitchy DE transfer claims FSU offer
Byron Vaughns, a talented pass rusher from Utah State, claims an offer from Florida State. The transfer announced the offer on Friday afternoon. Vaughns, a former blue-chip recruit who started his career at Texas, enjoyed a resurgence in two seasons at Utah State. The slight (6-4, 225) but twitchy edge defender was utilized as a defensive end and flourished in that role, recording 99 tackles, 19 TFL and 6 sacks over the past two years. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 76.9 this past season.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Penn State is the Big Ten team you want to be in 2023
As the new year dawns, 1 thing seems clear in the Big Ten: Penn State is the team you want to be in 2023. For the past 6 seasons, the Nittany Lions have been relegated to that uncomfortable middle seat of a car that you aren’t even sure is a seat. Ohio State has done most of the driving with either Michigan or Michigan State riding shotgun. And even Indiana for a freakish, pandemic-shortened season.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
Food court vendor at Capital City Mall in Cumberland County closes
Saladworks at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township has closed. Mall spokeswoman Katie Heimbach confirmed the vendor is no longer part of the food court. While she could not share specifics, Heimbach said plans are to fill the space by the end of the year with a new tenant.
Cumberland County police chief resigns
Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
Marijuana plant in Saxton lays off half its employees
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Green Leaf Medical Marijuana Plant in Saxton officially laid off more than half of their employees within the past week. The company sent a letter to the state’s Department of Labor and Industry and Saxton Mayor Alan Smith noting 73 employees would be permanently laid off by February 28th. All […]
Altoona man caught after eluding prison sentence for two months
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after eluding police since early November. On Nov. 3, 2022, Dustin Martell, 37 was supposed to report to prison as he’d been sentenced to three and a half to 10 years for endangering the welfare of a child. In Oct. 2021, Martell was arrested […]
Contractor takes $3,576 check from homeowner, fails to complete work
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Snyder County contractor did not respond to a homeowner for at least three months after taking a down payment of $3,576 to install windows, police say. Kelly Joe Keister, 54, of Middleburg, now faces a felony theft by deception charge. Keister is the owner of Double K Construction. The accuser told Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that she gave Keister a check...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0