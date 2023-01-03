ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Penn State basketball has no answer for No. 1 Purdue’s Zach Edey in 76-63 defeat

PHILADELPHIA — During his first year-plus leading the Penn State men’s basketball team, Micah Shrewsberry has always seemed to have answers when he needed them. In his first year, the Nittany Lions pushed plenty of far more talented teams to the brink. Early on this season, Shrewsberry adjusted to his talent and implemented a fast-paced offense that relied on 3-pointers. He got results.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Twitchy DE transfer claims FSU offer

Byron Vaughns, a talented pass rusher from Utah State, claims an offer from Florida State. The transfer announced the offer on Friday afternoon. Vaughns, a former blue-chip recruit who started his career at Texas, enjoyed a resurgence in two seasons at Utah State. The slight (6-4, 225) but twitchy edge defender was utilized as a defensive end and flourished in that role, recording 99 tackles, 19 TFL and 6 sacks over the past two years. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 76.9 this past season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Penn State is the Big Ten team you want to be in 2023

As the new year dawns, 1 thing seems clear in the Big Ten: Penn State is the team you want to be in 2023. For the past 6 seasons, the Nittany Lions have been relegated to that uncomfortable middle seat of a car that you aren’t even sure is a seat. Ohio State has done most of the driving with either Michigan or Michigan State riding shotgun. And even Indiana for a freakish, pandemic-shortened season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County police chief resigns

Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Marijuana plant in Saxton lays off half its employees

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Green Leaf Medical Marijuana Plant in Saxton officially laid off more than half of their employees within the past week. The company sent a letter to the state’s Department of Labor and Industry and Saxton Mayor Alan Smith noting 73 employees would be permanently laid off by February 28th. All […]
SAXTON, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man caught after eluding prison sentence for two months

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after eluding police since early November. On Nov. 3, 2022, Dustin Martell, 37 was supposed to report to prison as he’d been sentenced to three and a half to 10 years for endangering the welfare of a child. In Oct. 2021, Martell was arrested […]
ALTOONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Contractor takes $3,576 check from homeowner, fails to complete work

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Snyder County contractor did not respond to a homeowner for at least three months after taking a down payment of $3,576 to install windows, police say. Kelly Joe Keister, 54, of Middleburg, now faces a felony theft by deception charge. Keister is the owner of Double K Construction. The accuser told Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that she gave Keister a check...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
247Sports

247Sports

