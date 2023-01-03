Soft Serve Brand to Offer New Flavor Inspired by Broadway Show. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK - Aladdin the Musical and 16 Handles are keeping the magic alive this year by celebrating a new collaborative flavor launch this January. Introducing Aladdin's Three Berry Magical Wishes, a limited-edition artisan frozen yogurt with a mesmerizing purple swirl! Get ready for an adventure with this delicious blend of strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

