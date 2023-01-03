Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
This is the Best Buffet in Pennsylvania According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia’s Cultural and Culinary Delight: The Reading Terminal MarketWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
glensidelocal.com
Abington PD Community Alert: Attempted theft on Rosemore Avenue
The Abington Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the persons shown in the video below. These individuals are wanted for questioning regarding an attempted theft from vehicle/attempted theft of a vehicle that occurred at 1:52am on Wednesday in the 2400 block of Rosemore Avenue.
glensidelocal.com
Cheltenham PD welcomes five new officers
Cheltenham police recently welcomed officers Joseph Casciato, Josefine Rivera, James Magee, Enoch Okezie and Zachery Koerper to the Department. Officer Casciato came to CTPD from the Drexel University Police Department, Officer Rivera from the Philadelphia Police Department, and Officer Magee from the Virginia Beach Police Department. Officers Okezie and Koerper...
New Bar & Restaurant to Open in Village of Newtown, PA
The second location of Warrington restaurant, Ardana Food & Drink, will be opening in Newtown, PA. I noticed the Coming Soon sign and construction when I took my daughter to the Village of Newtown shopping center over the weekend. We were headed to the lululemon pop up (along with every...
Group Proposes Charter School at Valley Forge Military Academy
Eisenhower Hall on the campus of Valley Forge Military Academy and CollegePhoto byTom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Supporters have asked the Radnor School Board to consider a military-themed charter school, the Pennsylvania Military Charter School, on the grounds of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
fox29.com
Group accused of stealing thousands in fragrances from Pennsylvania Ulta Beauty stores
WEST WHITELAND TWP, Pa. - Three Delaware women were arrested in Chester County after police say the trio robbed an Ulta beauty store and other retailers in neighboring counties. West Whiteland Township Police shared surveillance video that allegedly shows the women brazenly filling store baskets with thousands worth of fragrances...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
fox29.com
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
fox29.com
Teen facing charges in shooting during drug deal turned robbery in Montgomery County
ABINGTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania teenager will be charged as an adult after authorities say he opened fire on someone during a drug deal turned robbery on New Year's Day. Nehemiah Gonzalez, 17, is facing robbery and firearms charges for a botched robbery that happened on the 2500 block of Rubicam Avenue in Abington Township.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania
If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
delawarevalleynews.com
Update To Bensalem Police Chase Crash
This publication was the ONLY paper to report that a Croydon female was arrested for a dangerous police chase in Bensalem last week.. We now have more details on the incident. According to court records, police were on patrol at the WAWA located at Street and Kingston. They saw a Chevy Malibu in the rear parking lot with temporary tags. Police ran that tag and it came back with no record. As officers tried to investigate further, the vehicle took off.
Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested and charged on gun charges after police pulled their vehicle over for not having a front license plate and tinted windows. On Christmas Day, detectives received credible information regarding a vehicle in the area of West Trenton, where the occupants were armed with a handgun. “As detectives were checking the area of West Trenton, the target vehicle was observed on West State Street,” the Trenton Police Department reported. The target vehicle had tinted windows and no front license plate, so the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations listed above. Xzavier The post Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Main Line Billionaire Michael Rubin Realizes NFTs Are a Load of Crap
Plus: Josh Shapiro taps Al Schmidt for PA secretary of state. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have a news tip for our hardworking Philly Mag reporters, please send it here.
Comments / 0