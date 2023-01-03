ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

glensidelocal.com

Abington PD Community Alert: Attempted theft on Rosemore Avenue

The Abington Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the persons shown in the video below. These individuals are wanted for questioning regarding an attempted theft from vehicle/attempted theft of a vehicle that occurred at 1:52am on Wednesday in the 2400 block of Rosemore Avenue.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Cheltenham PD welcomes five new officers

Cheltenham police recently welcomed officers Joseph Casciato, Josefine Rivera, James Magee, Enoch Okezie and Zachery Koerper to the Department. Officer Casciato came to CTPD from the Drexel University Police Department, Officer Rivera from the Philadelphia Police Department, and Officer Magee from the Virginia Beach Police Department. Officers Okezie and Koerper...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
94.5 PST

New Bar & Restaurant to Open in Village of Newtown, PA

The second location of Warrington restaurant, Ardana Food & Drink, will be opening in Newtown, PA. I noticed the Coming Soon sign and construction when I took my daughter to the Village of Newtown shopping center over the weekend. We were headed to the lululemon pop up (along with every...
NEWTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Group Proposes Charter School at Valley Forge Military Academy

Eisenhower Hall on the campus of Valley Forge Military Academy and CollegePhoto byTom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Supporters have asked the Radnor School Board to consider a military-themed charter school, the Pennsylvania Military Charter School, on the grounds of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

Update To Bensalem Police Chase Crash

This publication was the ONLY paper to report that a Croydon female was arrested for a dangerous police chase in Bensalem last week.. We now have more details on the incident. According to court records, police were on patrol at the WAWA located at Street and Kingston. They saw a Chevy Malibu in the rear parking lot with temporary tags. Police ran that tag and it came back with no record. As officers tried to investigate further, the vehicle took off.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Shore News Network

Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton

TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested and charged on gun charges after police pulled their vehicle over for not having a front license plate and tinted windows. On Christmas Day, detectives received credible information regarding a vehicle in the area of West Trenton, where the occupants were armed with a handgun. “As detectives were checking the area of West Trenton, the target vehicle was observed on West State Street,” the Trenton Police Department reported. The target vehicle had tinted windows and no front license plate, so the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations listed above. Xzavier The post Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ

