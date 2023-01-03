TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested and charged on gun charges after police pulled their vehicle over for not having a front license plate and tinted windows. On Christmas Day, detectives received credible information regarding a vehicle in the area of West Trenton, where the occupants were armed with a handgun. “As detectives were checking the area of West Trenton, the target vehicle was observed on West State Street,” the Trenton Police Department reported. The target vehicle had tinted windows and no front license plate, so the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations listed above. Xzavier The post Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO