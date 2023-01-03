Read full article on original website
Thursday High School Basketball Action Alamogordo Tigers Fall to Los Lunas on the RoadAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
5 Best Taco Places in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
kunm.org
FRI: Lawmaker proposes to include green constitutional liberties in Bill of Rights, + More
Do you have a right to a clean environment? 2023 legislation would call on NM voters to decide. - Megan Gleason, Source New Mexico. One of the first pieces of legislation prefiled in 2023 aims to give New Mexico voters an opportunity to add a clean and healthy environment to the state’s Bill of Rights.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
Top prosecutor in busy New Mexico district aims for justice
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A prominent defense attorney who has taken the reins of the district attorney’s office in New Mexico’s busiest judicial district vowed Wednesday to be relentless in his pursuit of justice as the Albuquerque metro area struggles to stem violent crime. Sam Bregman was...
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub compared more than 182 cities, including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, and more.
KOAT 7
Proposed House Bill calls for speed cameras on New Mexico highways
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Legislature will meet soon for a 60-day session and we're already seeing pre-filings of what we can expect. House Bill 22 is a piece of pre-filed legislation that could change the way speed cameras are utilized in New Mexico. “It's a big change...
kunm.org
THURS: 3 homes and 1 office of local Democratic politicians hit by gunfire, + More
3 homes, 1 office of Albuquerque politicians hit by gunfire – Associated Press. The homes or offices of four elected officials in the Albuquerque area have been damaged by gunshots in a 30-day span, police said Thursday. Nobody was injured in the shootings and police are trying to determine...
2011 Elephant Butte water compact dispute reaches resolution
A resolution has finally been reached between New Mexico and Texas over water unlawfully released from Elephant Butte Reservoir more than ten years ago.
Santa Fe Reporter
State Gives Workers An Extra Month to Telework
The state’s Personnel Office has delayed the end of telework and return to the office by a month. While managers were required to resume in-person work yesterday, rank-and-file employees now have until Feb. 2. State Personnel Director Teresa Padilla told the Albuquerque Journal yesterday her agency received a form email opposing the return to the office from fewer than 5% of the approximate 16,600 classified state workers. “In general, we believe most state government employees understand the benefits of being present in the office to serve our customers and constituents,” she told the Journal. Communications Workers of America union local President Dan Secrist, however, says concerns remain about the inhabitability of some office spaces; child care; and commutes for employees hired during the pandemic, among other issues. CWA Local 7076 has filed a complaint with the state Public Employees Labor Relations Board regarding the state’s unilateral decision to cancel its telework policy.
Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect license, insurance under proposed House bill
It's no secret: speeding is a problem in Albuquerque and around the state.
KRQE News 13
Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced
Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/former-new-mexico-deputy-that-tased-student-is-sentenced/. Former New Mexico deputy that tased student is sentenced. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/former-new-mexico-deputy-that-tased-student-is-sentenced/. Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/regulators-focus-on-future-of-new-mexico-horse-racing/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his administration's priorities....
Elected Officials Seemingly Targeted in at Least 4 New Mexico Shootings
Police in New Mexico are probing a number of recent shooting incidents apparently targeting elected officials, it emerged Thursday. Gunfire hit at least three homes and one office belonging to state politicians, including two state senators, in the last month. Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a news conference on Thursday that the most recent shooting had occurred that day, at the office of state Senator Moe Maestas, who was elected last year after serving more than a decade in the state House. Eight rounds were also fired at the home of Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa in December, while...
Proposed bill: Government responsible for sidewalk repairs instead of New Mexico homeowners
Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them - buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.
406mtsports.com
'Living in fear' finally pushed Billings' Brooke Berry to leave New Mexico for Montana State
BILLINGS — The first gunshots Brooke Berry says she ever heard in her life sent her and her roommates scurrying back to their apartment, where they fell to the floor hoping to get out of harm’s way. Berry’s life was disrupted — changed, even, she says — just...
New Mexico governor will undergo knee replacement surgery
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will travel to Washington to undergo knee replacement surgery, her office announced Tuesday. Lujan Grisham was scheduled to depart Tuesday and return next week after the replacement of her right knee with an artificial joint. She consulted with...
newsfromthestates.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham to ask Legislature to create new health agency
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks to supporters at the Democratic Party of New Mexico's election event on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Daniel Montaño / KUNM News) As she was sworn in to a second term, New Mexico’s head of state announced she wants to create a new state health agency with the goal of getting more people insured.
rrobserver.com
Sandia casino gets new CO
ALBUQUERQUE – Sandia Resort & Casino has announced the appointment of Travis Garlick as chief operating officer. A 26-year industry veteran in Native American gaming, Garlick is transitioning from the Colorado casino market. Over his career, he has served in an executive capacity for both casino and resort operations.
KOAT 7
Gov. Lujan Grisham names Second Judicial District Attorney
SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named Sam Bregman as New Mexico's newest Second Judicial District Attorney. He will begin immediately. Bregman has served as the assistant district attorney for the district and the Albuquerque City Council. He also operated a law firm in Albuquerque, practicing in civil and criminal cases.
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year
From a late-afternoon storm drifting over the Valles Caldera National Preserve to a boy on his lowrider bike, these images reflect the beauty, complexity, and enchantment all around us. JIM STEIN STILL OWNS THE OLYMPUS OM-2 his parents bought him as a kid. For more than 35 years, he’s toted...
ksfr.org
Santa Fe County Lawmakers Hold Town Hall
The new session of the New Mexico legislature convenes in less than two weeks and Santa Fe County lawmakers held a Town Hall meeting Wednesday to talk about what to expect. About 50 constituents gathered at the Rancho Viejo Fire Station to hear from Senator Liz Stefanics, Representative Matthew McQueen, Representative-elect Reena Szczepanski and County Commissioners Hank Hughes and Camilla Bustamante.
