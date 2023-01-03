ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simplemost

More Adults Are Buying Kids’ Toys For Themselves

By WCPO News
Simplemost
Simplemost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9eOn_0k1rQkPI00

A lot of people are enjoying their holiday gifts, but new data shows kids are not the only ones.

Maybe you are one of the adults now buying toys like Legos or remote-controlled cars.

The pandemic accelerated the growth of what some are calling “kidults.” As people spent more time indoors with time on their hands, brands like Lego and Build-a-Bear started targeting adults as they rekindled old passions.

According to the marketing research firm NPD Group, over the course of the last year, people 18 and older represented 14% of U.S. toy sales as they spent $5.7 billion on them. That is significantly higher than the previous year, as adults are the second fastest-growing user of toys in the country.

Today, 40% of Build-a-Bear’s sales come from adults and teens, up from 20% in 2012, according to the company.

“Everybody has their different passion as far as it comes down to it,” said Vinny Indolini, a remote-controlled car enthusiast. “Just in [remote-controlled] trucks alone, I’ve probably got about $15,000 invested. Just in trucks. Not including batteries, parts, hours, paint, none of that.”

Indolini has enjoyed racing RC cars since he was a kid, but seven months ago, he got his wife, Stacee, involved, too. Now, she boasts a collection of 9 RC cars herself.

“I was like a grown man? Hey, OK, everybody has hobbies and then he took me out and I did my first run on his car and I loved it,” she said. “I was like, this is fun. You can have so much fun. There’s so much to do with them.”

Other companies are taking note of the trend as well. In October, McDonald’s launched adult happy meals, and companies like Lego have dedicated more money to targeting older age groups.

“I’ll never outgrow it,” said Vinny. “We got guys that come with us to wheel park; 50, 60, 70 years old. They love it. It gives them something to do.”

By Dan Grossman, WCPO.

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Simplemost

Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Simplemost

Sterno’s At-Home S’mores Maker Lets You Bring The Campfire Inside

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you love the chocolate, marshmallow and graham flavors of that favorite campfire treat,...
Simplemost

Expectant Finnish Moms Receive A ‘baby Box’ For Safe Sleeping With Essentials Inside

Since 1938, the Finnish government has been giving expectant mothers in Finland free boxes filled with baby items. The box is designed to serve as a safe infant sleeping spot. The Äitiyspakkaus (maternity package) started as a way to address the country’s high child mortality rate as well as declining fertility among Finnish women. Mothers had to undergo a medical exam at a maternity clinic to receive one of the boxes, which led to prenatal care becoming more common.
Simplemost

How To Do An Ice Facial At Home

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dunking your face in a bowl of ice water isn’t just a great way...
Simplemost

Why Is Santa Claus Dressed In Red?

About Newsy: Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Newsy using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here: https://bit.ly/3pg9eur. Christmas lights sparkle in every color as they line trees and homes. But...
Simplemost

Gen Z Is Bringing Back The Point-And-Shoot Camera For A Retro Photo Look

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Remember using point and shoot cameras? We toted them along to our beach vacations...
Simplemost

How To Cook A Fresh Ham

I was at an embarrassingly advanced age when I realized that the hams my family served for special occasions were pre-cooked, like most hams. That doesn’t take away from their deliciousness, of course. However, as it turns out, you can get fresh or uncured ham — a raw ham that you cook at home.
Simplemost

Cesar Millan’s High-Tech Dog Collar Is $375 Off Right Now

If you’ve got dogs that love to play outside but don’t want the hassle and expense that comes with fencing in your entire backyard, you might have considered setting up an invisible fence. But if even that sounds like too much trouble, you’ll be glad to know there are high-tech dog collars that let you set up a barrier around your yard — or any outdoor space — using satellite mapping and GPS.
Simplemost

Simplemost

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy