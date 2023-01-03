Read full article on original website
Related
biocompare.com
Metabolite Exchange Between Cells May Affect Lifespan
Researchers at Charité’s Department of Biochemistry have found that the exchange of metabolic products between cells can affect their lifespan. In a recent study, published in the journal Cell, the researchers used yeast cells to establish their lifespan and found that cells lived around 25% longer when they exchanged more metabolites with each other.
biocompare.com
Collagen Boosts Cell Regeneration in Gut Injury
According to a new study published in Inflammation and Regeneration, researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have identified a physical cue that stimulates cells in the human gut to go from old to young again. The TMDU study found that collagen deposition at sites of intestinal injury promotes the conversion of mature intestinal cells into fetal-like cells that can generate new healthy tissue to repair the injury.
biocompare.com
Role of Immunometabolic Editing in Tumor Evolution Revealed
A Ludwig Cancer Research study has shown how immunoediting orchestrates metabolic preferences in tumor cells as well as supports tumor immune evasion. The research, published this week in Cell Metabolism, details the precise mechanism by which immunometabolic editing of emergent tumors occurs in mouse models of melanoma and identifies a novel biochemical signaling cascade and proteins that orchestrate its effects.
Comments / 0