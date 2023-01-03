Read full article on original website
Butler GT wrestlers begin season 8-0/Bowlers to 6-0
–Butler-56 North Hills-15. –North Catholic-45 Summit Academy-18. –The Butler boys and girls swept Seneca Valley 7-0. Eric Devore led the Golden Tornado boys with 672 series. Zac Kniess added a 638. Luke Falco led the Raiders with a 582 series and high game of 208. Natalie Coughenour led the Golden Tornado girls with a 577 series. Makenzie Zimmerman had the Butler girls high game of the night with a 201.
Butler opens section play with road win over Seneca Valley
–Butler opened section-play with a 53-49 win over Seneca Valley. Braylon Littlejohn led the Golden Tornado with 16 points. Donovan Carney added 15. Also in Class 6A Section 1: Central Catholic defeated Pine-Richland 63-36. New Castle defeated North Allegheny 59-49. –Knoch-63 Freeport-60. James Snyder led the Knights with 15. Ben...
SRU men’s basketball team off to fourth-best start in program history
The Slippery Rock University men’s basketball team opened the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division portion of its 2022-23 schedule in fine fashion Wednesday with an 83-69 victory over Gannon University at Morrow Field House. The win improves The Rock’s record to 10-2 overall and 4-2 inside the PSAC while Gannon drops to 0-10 overall and 0-6 in league competition following the loss. SRU’s 10-2 record is tied for the fourth-best 12-game start to a season in the program’s 112-year history.
Butler Little Theatre Sponsoring Youth Workshop
The Butler Little Theater is bringing back its youth workshop this month. The theatre group will work with students in 3rd through 8th grade in biweekly sessions. The workshop is capped off with a performance on February 1st. The camp is $50 per student and registration ends tomorrow. You can...
One Flown To Hospital After Adams Twp. Crash
At least two people have been injured as a result of a crash Thursday evening in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 5 p.m. for the accident near the intersection of Warrendale and Eagle Roads. Emergency responders from Adams Area, Callery, and Cranberry...
Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair
Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
Chamber’s Friday Morning Coffee Club Returns
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Friday Morning Coffee Club for another year. The weekly event serves as a networking opportunity for local business individuals. Participants are asked to have an “elevator pitch” ready and to bring plenty of business cards. The event is...
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
Meadville Man Pleads Guilty To Jan. 6th Role
After an arrest in September, a Meadville man has entered a guilty plea for his role in the Capitol riots. 32-year-old Mikhail Edward Slye was charged with a felony during the breach of the Capitol building on January 6th. Department of Justice officials say Slye used a bike rack barricade...
Multi-Chamber Mixer Happening At Seven Springs
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is one of over 20 regional organizations participating in an upcoming large networking event. The Pittsburgh Business Exchange’s Annual Winter Kickoff Mega Mixer and Networking Reception will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Hundreds of professionals...
Cranberry Twp. Board Reorganizes; Manipole Named Chairman
The Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors has a new chairman for this year. Mike Manipole becomes the new chairman of the board after serving in the role on an interim basis following the death of previous board chair Dick Hadley last August. Manipole is a teacher in the Seneca Valley...
Man Charged With Stealing Thousands From Local VFD
A man who was a member of a local volunteer fire department is facing charges for allegedly stealing thousands from the organization. State police say 66-year-old William George of Taretum was charged with stealing from the Sarver Volunteer Fire Department. According to police, George was a longtime member of the...
Representatives Sworn-In For Next Legislative Session
Butler County’s new and returning state lawmakers are now focused on their upcoming legislative agendas. Republican Stephenie Scialabba was sworn-in with the oath of office Monday as the next representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba would like to prioritize economic...
