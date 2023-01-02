Read full article on original website
anash.org
A 54-Year Temporary Assignment
Rabbi Chaim Binyamini established the first Yeshiva in Brazil. In 1987, while attending the Kinus Hashluchim in New York the Rebbe made a cryptic remark regarding “the fifteen years that we haven’t seen each other.“. Rabbi Chaim Binyamini established Yeshiva Machane Israel in 1966 and stood at its...
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
Brazil store clerk who claims George Santos stole $1,300 brands him ‘a professional liar’
The man who says he received forged checks from Congressman-elect George Santos when he was working as a store clerk in Brazil is speaking to reporters and accusing the Republican politician of being a “professional liar”.Mr Santos was supposed to be sworn in this week as he begins a two-year term in the House of Representatives; that ceremony, like all other House business, has been delayed as the chamber’s GOP caucus remains unable to coalesce around a choice for speaker of the House.But that’s the least of his problems: Mr Santos stands at the centre of a whirlwind of...
‘I feel a great sense of freedom’: the flying women of Mexico – in pictures
“Everytime I put on my costume and I jump off the pole I feel a great sense of freedom” says Irene García, a 33 year old voladora – or flying woman – from Cuetzalan del Progreso, a mountain town in the Mexican state of Puebla. The...
Global Box Office Notched 27% Gain in 2022 to Hit $26 Billion Total, Research Shows
Global cinema box office revenue weighed in at $26 billion in 2022, a healthy 27% improvement compared with 2021, but still a long way short of pre-pandemic levels. In its final estimate of the full year to Dec. 31, 2022, research firm Gower Street Analytics calculated that global gross box office takings reached $25.9 billion. That compared with $21.4 billion in 2021. The 2022 number is 35% below the 2017-19 average in the three years before COVID-19 upended the global film industry. Gower Street estimates that the 2022 number represents an annual loss of $14 billion in gross revenue. Having been the highest...
Archaeologists Find Nine Mysterious Crocodile Heads Hidden in Egyptian Tomb
Nine crocodile heads buried for millennia in an ancient Egyptian tomb have come into the light. The discovery was made by a team from the Center of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw during excavations of the Theban Necropolis, an ancient burial site in Upper Egypt. The animals’ remains were hidden inside two tombs belonging to high-ranking officials who lived during Egypt’s New Kingdom, which spanned between 16th century BCE and the 11th century BCE. The archaeologists, working under the supervision of Patryk Chudzik, shared the strange circumstances of this “one of a kind” find in the Journal of African Archaeology. Since 2013, Chudzik’s team has...
Many Turkish people who migrated to European countries are worse off than those who stayed at home
Many people migrate to another country to earn a decent income and to attain a better standard of living. But my recent research shows that across all destinations and generations studied, many migrants from Turkey to European countries are financially worse off than those who stayed at home. Even if...
Brazil’s Biggest Soap Opera Right Now? The George Santos Scandal.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The spiral of lies disseminated by newly elected Republican Rep. George Santos of New York has made him a political and social pariah and object of relentless scrutiny. Since the New York Times’ December exposé revealed the newcomer essentially manufactured his resumé and biography, the 34-year-old Long Island congressman has become the gift that keeps on giving for reporters, political junkies, meme watchers, and pretty much anyone interested in a good story about grift. A brief inventory of Santos’ lies includes: him being Jewish, his grandparents having fled the Nazis, his mother supposedly dying on 9/11, his entire higher education and professional background, his ownership of several properties, and the list goes on. He has yet to be sworn in, due to the chaos in the House GOP, but the representative has become radioactive. As the 118th Congress opened this week, he could be seen isolated and diminutive in the vast chamber.
George Santos admitted to using stolen checkbook in Brazil, report says
Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) allegedly admitted to using a stolen checkbook in Brazil in 2008, CNN reported Wednesday. According to a series of Brazilian police documents obtained by the outlet, Santos confessed to stealing a man's checkbook that was in his mother's possession. He then allegedly admitted to using the checkbook to purchase clothing at a shop outside Rio de Janeiro. In the police documents, officials reportedly said that Santos used a fake ID with the real checkbook owner's name and a picture of himself. "[Santos] acknowledged having been responsible for forging the signatures on the checks, also confirming that he had...
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023.
ancientpages.com
2,000-Year-Old Fountain In Kibyra, The City Of Gladiators Flows Again
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - After four months of hard work, the restoration process of this ancient fountain is complete, and it will provide fresh water once again as it did 2,000 years ago. Located in the ancient city of Kibyra in Gölhisar, Burdur, Turkey, the magnificent fountain will come...
ancientpages.com
Mysterious Jade Cong – Perplexing Ancient Chinese Artifact
A. Sutherland - AncientPages.com - One of the most perplexing ancient Chinese artifacts ever discovered is the jade cong that offers evidence our ancestors were familiar with advanced ancient technology. The purpose and function of the jade cong are still unknown. Jade Cong And The Mysterious Liangzhu Culture. A cong...
Good News Network
Hundreds of Mayan Cities and Towns with Ball Courts and Roads Discovered in LiDAR Survey in Guatemala
Researchers studying the Mayan Empire have discovered that hidden under the rainforests of Guatemala were more than 900 habitations including at least 4 large cities and thousands of yards of raised causeways connecting them. Together the research reveals the true scope of territorial reach and technological sophistication of the Maya...
anash.org
After 400 Years, Jamaica Gets Its First-Ever Mikvah
Four centuries after Jews first settled on the Caribbean island of Jamaica, and over a century after the community’s last shul closed, a new Chabad House and the island’s first-ever mikvah were dedicated with a celebratory event. Jews have been living on the Caribbean island of Jamaica for...
Advocate
George Santos to Face Reopened Fraud Case in Brazil
Gay Republican Representative-elect George Santos looks to be in facing legal challenges in Brazil, according to the New York Times. Santos is set to be sworn in on Tuesday as the congressman for New York’s Third Congressional District, which includes a large portion of Long Island. He is the first out Republican to win an election who is not an incumbent.
abandonedway.com
Ghost Village Chelyustino in the Tula region, Russia. A cursed place that the locals bypass.
Chelyustino village is an abandoned village located in Tula region, Russia. Urban explorers tried to find that place, but it was very hard to find this village at the first time, it seems that the coordinates were indicated correctly, and the connection on the navigator was excellent, but you can’t see it from the road and that’s it. In general, after spending about an hour, urbex team slowly reached this village.
Map Allegedly Revealing Location of Nazi-Looted Treasure Worth Millions of Dollars Released to Public
After being closely guarded for 78 years, the released map is expected to set off a widespread archaeological hunt. This article is based on accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The National Archives, JewishVirtualLibrary.org, The-Sun.com, and NLTimes.nl.
Camphor: the Witchy Spiritual Cleanser the British Battled Taiwan Over
Protection and history, now in solid waxy form!
60 Mummies Found in Two Tombs in Luxor, Egypt
Sixty mummies were found in two tombs in the ancient Egyptian city Luxor by a team of Spanish archaeologists. The two tombs were built sometime after the 18th dynasty (1550–1292 BCE), and are connected to the vizier Amenhotep-Huy, a high-ranking official who served under pharaoh Amenhotep III. Two chambers connect the newly discovered tombs to the vizier’s burial place, a chapel containing 30 columns with epigraphs. The site is a rich example of the architectural style and “evidence that the vizier’s tomb at some point became a necropolis,” according to Francisco Martín-Valentín, director of the Madrid-based Institute of Ancient Egyptian Studies and...
