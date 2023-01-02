Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The spiral of lies disseminated by newly elected Republican Rep. George Santos of New York has made him a political and social pariah and object of relentless scrutiny. Since the New York Times’ December exposé revealed the newcomer essentially manufactured his resumé and biography, the 34-year-old Long Island congressman has become the gift that keeps on giving for reporters, political junkies, meme watchers, and pretty much anyone interested in a good story about grift. A brief inventory of Santos’ lies includes: him being Jewish, his grandparents having fled the Nazis, his mother supposedly dying on 9/11, his entire higher education and professional background, his ownership of several properties, and the list goes on. He has yet to be sworn in, due to the chaos in the House GOP, but the representative has become radioactive. As the 118th Congress opened this week, he could be seen isolated and diminutive in the vast chamber.

