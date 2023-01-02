Read full article on original website
Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album Grandfather Courage
Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, an acoustic reimagining of his 2022 full-length White Jesus Black Problems. It’s out on February 3rd via his own Storefront Records. Grandfather Courage contains 11 songs in total and brings a new perspective to White Jesus Black Problems, which was...
10-Year-Old Lubavitcher Boy Masters Entire Mishnayos By Heart
After years of study, 5th-grade student Menachem Mendel Springer completed the entire Shisha Sidrei Mishna by heart, inspiring many of his peers to do the same. At a grand celebration, 10-year-old Menachem Mendel Springer completed the memorization of the entire Shisha Sidrei Mishna by heart. The boy, who is a...
Imaginative Projects Bring Learning to Life
Students of Kitah Vov and Zayin at Cheder Ohr Menachem in Crown Heights created imaginative videos to demonstrate what they’ve studied and bring their learning to life. Students of Kitah Vov and Zayin at Cheder Ohr Menachem in Crown Heights created imaginative videos to demonstrate what they’ve studied and bring their learning to life. The videos are set entirely in Yiddish.
Song You Need: Welcome to the cult of Goodfight
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Between Christmas and New Years Eve, Goodfight quietly released their self-titled debut album. The five-piece band was founded by South Floridian singer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Forman and features Annique Monet (a high school friend of Forman’s) on co-lead vocals, Guy Paz on drums, and David Zyto and Daryl Johns on guitars, with several additional instrumentalists filling in the gaps on the new record. On “One of Us,” a standout from the project, Goodfight welcome us into the fold of their curious art-pop cult, whose influences include (per Forman) The Adam Friedland Show, John Coltrane, and Fred Hampton’s Rainbow Coalition.
Listen to Peter Gabriel’s New Song ‘Panopticom’
Peter Gabriel has released “Panopticom,” the first song from his upcoming album, i/o. Gabriel wrote and produced the song himself, with various session musicians providing guitar, bass, drums and backing vocals. Notably, the track includes electronic elements contributed by Brian Eno. Structurally, “Panopticom" builds slowly, with ominous synth...
