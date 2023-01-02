Read full article on original website
WTHI
"One hour out of your day" blood bank critically in need of lifesaving blood donations
INDIANA (WTHI) - An Indiana blood bank is dangerously low on supply and is issuing an emergency appeal for blood donations. The Versiti Blood Center of Indiana stores lifesaving blood, with a location in Terre Haute. News 10 spoke with Dr. Dan Waxman about the shortage. He shared that the...
WTHI
Visitors at Good Samaritan Hospital now required to complete sign-in registration
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTH) - Those accompanying or visiting patients at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes will be greeted by a new sign-in kiosk. These kiosks are located at all five entrances, including the emergency room. From checking the temperature of visitors to allowing hospital staff to know who is in...
WTHI
Pup abandoned overnight, outside at Terre Haute Humane Society during extreme cold had to have its paw amputated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story involving a litter of puppies that were abandoned at the Terre Haute Humane Society just before Christmas. On December 23, as dangerously cold temperatures moved into the Wabash Valley, the humane society said someone abandoned nine puppies outside the shelter overnight.
WTHI
Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
WTHI
One local woman says she is struggling to find a life-saving drug
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people are struggling to access potentially life-saving drugs. Some pharmacies see staff shortages, and some medications have been in low supply. Glenda Wilson has hyperglycemia. She said she has been struggling to get a hold of a specific insulin drug called Hulmulinru-500. When she...
WTHI
Free tax help available for residents in Knox County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The free Volunteers in Tax Assistance Service is making its return in February. You can pick up packets at the Knox County Public Library or the Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library. Pick-up starts January 14. Fill out as much of the packet as you can at...
WTHI
Terre Haute City Council meets for the first time in the New Year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council met for the first time in 2023. Council members say there are many exciting things to look forward to in the New Year. Curtis DeBaun was elected City Council president at Thursday's meeting, and Tammy Boland will now...
WTHI
"I developed a passion" Vermillion County swears in its first female merit deputy
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County sheriff's office has made history. It swore in its first female merit deputy on Tuesday. Jessie Moore was welcomed as the first female merit deputy in Vermillion County's history by sheriff Mike Holtkamp and several other deputies on Tuesday. Her journey to...
WTHI
"We want to attract quality candidates" - Local law enforcement agencies looking to hire now
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Across the country, there's a great need for police officers. Over the past couple of years, data shows more officers are retiring, and hiring has slowed down. In the Wabash Valley, many local agencies are hiring now to fill this need. "We want to attract...
WTHI
"It's a huge loss" Rosedale Elementary School's gym floor destroyed after pipe busts, causing total loss
ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at a local school could be without a gymnasium for the rest of the year. Now they're being forced to use classrooms for PE and make other arrangements for class. Rosedale Elementary School's gymnasium floor is being ripped up after it was heavily damaged after...
WTHI
Learning CPR could make the difference between life and death - here's where you can pick up the valuable skill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Monday Night Football game took a turn for the worse as one player suffered a serious medical emergency. In a video that is tough to watch you can see Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin collide with a Cincinnati Bengals player. He got up and then collapsed just seconds later.
WTHI
Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
WTHI
Knox County Solid Waste Management denied ARPA money; still receiving IDEM matching grant
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Solid Waste Management office moved into its new building on 17th Street about a year ago. In October, the organization found out it would be awarded around $150,000 through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's matching grant program. Money from this grant will...
WTHI
Here's what's happening with the Lost Creek bridge in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is continuing on a bridge project in Vigo County. Repairs to the Lost Creek bridge on 13th Street started in May 2022. The bridge was initially supposed to reopen in the summer. Supply chain issues and worker shortages pushed the opening date to late...
WTHI
Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford. A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is...
WTHI
Damar Hamlin's collapse shocked thousands -- One local school is prepared to keep young students safe
SOUTH VERMILLION, Ind. (WTHI) - Damar Hamlin's collapse shocked thousands of fans, staff, players, and more. The incident has brought a new perspective to local athletic trainers on how they handle situations like this. It's every parent and coaches worst nightmare to see an athlete injured. Kent Musall is the...
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
WTHI
Court documents reveal more in two-year-old's death in Knox County
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a shooting last November that left a two-year-old dead in Vincennes. The investigation started on November 9 when a young child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes with a gunshot wound. The child later died. In December, police arrested...
WTHI
New restaurant set to open in about a month on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant in Terre Haute is just about a month away from opening its doors. Metro Diner will open a new location on Terre Haute's southside, in front of the Haute City Center mall. It will be in the former Ruby Tuesday building. A...
