Terre Haute, IN

Here's the first Union Hospital baby of 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One family is celebrating the new year with a new baby. The first baby born in 2023 at Union Hospital was Brantley Allen-Ray McKee. He was born just after 2:30 on New Year's day. Brantley was welcomed by his parents, Desirae Littrell and Jacob McKee...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
One local woman says she is struggling to find a life-saving drug

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people are struggling to access potentially life-saving drugs. Some pharmacies see staff shortages, and some medications have been in low supply. Glenda Wilson has hyperglycemia. She said she has been struggling to get a hold of a specific insulin drug called Hulmulinru-500. When she...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Free tax help available for residents in Knox County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The free Volunteers in Tax Assistance Service is making its return in February. You can pick up packets at the Knox County Public Library or the Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Library. Pick-up starts January 14. Fill out as much of the packet as you can at...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Terre Haute City Council meets for the first time in the New Year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, the Terre Haute City Council met for the first time in 2023. Council members say there are many exciting things to look forward to in the New Year. Curtis DeBaun was elected City Council president at Thursday's meeting, and Tammy Boland will now...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Cable company contractor accused in downtown Terre Haute vandalism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested the person they believe is responsible for several acts of vandalism. Robert Wood is facing felony charges of arson and criminal mischief. Police believe he damaged electrical boxes and set fires in downtown Terre Haute. They say wood...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Here's what's happening with the Lost Creek bridge in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is continuing on a bridge project in Vigo County. Repairs to the Lost Creek bridge on 13th Street started in May 2022. The bridge was initially supposed to reopen in the summer. Supply chain issues and worker shortages pushed the opening date to late...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford. A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Court documents reveal more in two-year-old's death in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a shooting last November that left a two-year-old dead in Vincennes. The investigation started on November 9 when a young child was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes with a gunshot wound. The child later died. In December, police arrested...
VINCENNES, IN

