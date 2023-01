The Pitt men’s basketball team upset #11-ranked Virginia 68-65 last night at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt trailed by 10 at halftime, but a 14-0 runs in the second half spurred their comeback. The Panthers improved to 11-4 overall. They also improved to 4-0 for the first time ever to begin an ACC season under current head coach Jeff Capel. Pitt will host Clemson Saturday afternoon to complete a three-game homestand.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO