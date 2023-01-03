ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports

Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca placed on scholarship

LOS ANGELES — Penn State linebacker Dominic DeLuca was placed on scholarship at the end of his redshirt freshman season, a team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. DeLuca finished the 2022 season with 29 tackles, which ranked 10th on the team, and he added two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup, two quarterback hurries and one blocked kick in 13 games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explore venango

Locals Perform Well at Pickleball Tournament

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (EYT) – Six Clarion area pickleball players had a great showing at the “Dinking in the New Year Tournament” in State College. Pictured below: Liza Say, of Knox, and Will Craddock, of Clarion, won gold in their mixed doubles division. Pictured below: Brooke Peters,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Carter’s Table to Open Downtown State College Restaurant

A popular local food stand and catering business is about to become a downtown State College restaurant. Carter’s Table is aiming to open this month at 407 E. Beaver St., in the former Maki Yaki restaurant location at Ambassador Square, owner Shawn Carter said on Wednesday. Initial hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

State College Sinkhole Update

A massive sinkhole has a number Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. A sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday’s meeting on the situation, a number of area residents telling us they want answers and relief.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
State College

Dollar General Opens in Ferguson Township

Dollar General has opened its newest Centre County location, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday. Located at 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township, the new State College-area store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It offers national and private brand products including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, Dollar General’s new line of home décor and expanded party preparation supplies.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtaj.com

Meet Diesel, the gentle giant from the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.
ALTOONA, PA

