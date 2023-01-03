Read full article on original website
Butler GT wrestlers begin season 8-0/Bowlers to 6-0
–Butler-56 North Hills-15. –North Catholic-45 Summit Academy-18. –The Butler boys and girls swept Seneca Valley 7-0. Eric Devore led the Golden Tornado boys with 672 series. Zac Kniess added a 638. Luke Falco led the Raiders with a 582 series and high game of 208. Natalie Coughenour led the Golden Tornado girls with a 577 series. Makenzie Zimmerman had the Butler girls high game of the night with a 201.
Butler opens section play with road win over Seneca Valley
–Butler opened section-play with a 53-49 win over Seneca Valley. Braylon Littlejohn led the Golden Tornado with 16 points. Donovan Carney added 15. Also in Class 6A Section 1: Central Catholic defeated Pine-Richland 63-36. New Castle defeated North Allegheny 59-49. –Knoch-63 Freeport-60. James Snyder led the Knights with 15. Ben...
One Person Injured In Marion Twp. Accident
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Marion Township early Thursday morning. State police say the one vehicle crash happened just after midnight on Eau Clair Road when 20-year-old Jason Loos of Parker drove off the road. His vehicle then hit a stump, went up an...
Driver Suffers Minor Injuries In Ekastown Rd. Rollover Crash
A southern Butler County crash backed up traffic on a busy road Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a crash in the 700 block of Ekastown Road. Crews from Buffalo Township and Sarver were among those dispatched to the...
Cranberry Twp. Hosting Seasonal Job Fair
Those looking for seasonal employment are invited to visit an upcoming job fair in southern Butler County. This event is taking place at the Cranberry Township Municipal Center Council Chambers Thursday from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Positions to be filled include public works seasonal groundskeeper, Cranberry Highlands golf course workers,...
Grove City Police Charge Woman With Resisting Arrest
A Mercer County woman is facing charges for resisting arrest after an incident with police last month. According to Grove City police, the incident occurred just after 9 p.m December 2nd. Police responded to the Broad Street Grille where 29-year-old Jesica Frishkorn allegedly refused to leave. Police say Frishkorn appeared...
PennDOT To Detail Plans On Rt. 422 “Graff Bridge” In Kittanning
Plans for the renovation of a major bridge near Kittanning will soon be on public display. PennDOT is set to unveil the details Monday for work on the Graff Bridge Preservation Project—which is the bridge that carries Route 422 into the Kittanning area. The project is expected to start...
Multi-Chamber Mixer Happening At Seven Springs
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is one of over 20 regional organizations participating in an upcoming large networking event. The Pittsburgh Business Exchange’s Annual Winter Kickoff Mega Mixer and Networking Reception will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Hundreds of professionals...
Route 8 And Airport Rd. Intersection To See Improvements
A few Butler County municipalities have been awarded state grant funding to improve local traffic conditions, including one intersection that has been home to a number of accidents. Penn Township will receive nearly $447,000 in grants through the PennDOT Automated Red Light Enforcement program. The money will be used for...
Group Looking For “Letters Of Love” For Children
A local organization is asking for help from the public as they work kids during difficult times. Each child assisted by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Butler County is encouraged to receive a letter of love and encouragement from the Center’s “mailbox” before leaving the facility.
Representatives Sworn-In For Next Legislative Session
Butler County’s new and returning state lawmakers are now focused on their upcoming legislative agendas. Republican Stephenie Scialabba was sworn-in with the oath of office Monday as the next representative for Pennsylvania’s 12th District, which includes Cranberry Township, Zelienople, and Adams Township. Scialabba would like to prioritize economic...
Doctors Warn Of Growing Violence In Health Care Settings
A group of local doctors are asking for the public’s help in curbing violence in health care settings. The Western PA Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium issued a statement yesterday saying that violence is growing in health care settings—including threats, physical interactions, brandishing of weapons and harm to providers.
