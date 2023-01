LOS ANGELES — As Kirby Smart prepares for a chance to deliver Georgia football a second consecutive national title, it's not lost on him how different his job description is compared to when he accepted the Bulldogs head coaching position in time for the 2016 season. Sitting alongside TCU head coach Sonny Dykes Sunday morning for their final press conference ahead of Monday's national title game, the two could empathize with one another over the increasing demand that comes with positions they hold as college football evolves.

ATHENS, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO