More Rejected Vanity Plates in Illinois That’ll Have You Chuckling
Have you ever tried to get a vanity license plate and had your request rejected? If you live in Illinois, you're not alone. According to a recent report by Axios, the state has rejected over 50,000 vanity plate requests in the past five years. But what could possibly be so...
Illinois Breaks Eleven New World Records In The Last Year
The officials from Guinness World Records made multiple trips to Illinois during the last year to witness history. Illinois Has Very Successful Year In 2022 Breaking World Records. Ever since I saw the Guinness Book Of World Records for the very first time in my grade school library, I've been...
Foodie Website Says This Is Illinois’ Best Pizza Place
There are just certain things that people want to know about. I could pound out 500 words on where you can get the best vichyssoise, or the best chapulines (fried grasshoppers), or even the Illinois-conceived dish that everyone seems to think we Illinois residents love, horseshoe sandwiches... But the vast...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
wgnradio.com
Beer me! Illinois craft brewers offer free beer
Use #MyILBeerFridge for a chance to win beer as the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild tries to generate some suds in a slow month. The craft beer industry in Illinois has soared over the past ten years, from fewer than 50 breweries to over 300. Illinois Craft Brewers Guild executive director Ray Stout (real name) talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the boom, which includes over 160 breweries in Chicagoland. Stout says it has turned Chicago into a destination for beer lovers from across the country. But, they aren’t coming that much in January — can’t blame them — so the guild is sponsoring a beer giveaway. Here’s how it works: Go to your local brewpub or retailer of Illinois beer, load your refrigerator, take a photo, and post it on social media. Tag your favorite brewpub or retailer, and use #MyILBeerFridge. Weekly winners get more beer!
Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?
If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
Very Popular Illinois Joint Makes Best Diners, Drive Ins and Dives List
To anyone who has ever sat and stuffed their face at this joint, known for serving the most influential burger of all time, this news comes as no surprise. I don't know that Guy loves Illinois, but given the fact that neither Guy nor I have missed many meals, Illinois is a state east to love for its food.
Bizarre Mannequin Floating on Mississippi River in Illinois Sparks Curiosity
So many questions come to mind. Why is it there? Who did this? Where did it come from? A photo is worth a thousand words and thankfully someone snapped a picture to prove they witnessed a truly bizarre event. This is something you would never expect to see floating along any river. It's certainly sparked speculation and intrigue among local residents.
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
See a Short Illinois Hike that Takes You Thru Massive Rock Walls
Normally, the more beautiful the hike the more difficult it is to do. This Illinois hike is the exception. It's a short hike that just about anyone can do, but it takes you through scenic and massive rock canyon walls. The Rim Rock National Recreation Trail in the Shawnee National...
“Most Haunted Road In Illinois”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Illinois is home to many haunted roads and highways, each with its own eerie history and ghostly tales. From haunted bridges to abandoned stretches of pavement, these spooky roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are four of the most haunted roads in Illinois:
Creepy Quincy Urban Legend Ranks in Top 10 in Illinois
There are some creepy urban legends in Illinois, but Quincy has one called "The Levee Walker." First, let me say that as much as I believe in a lot of supernatural stuff, Urban Legends are the one thing I have a hard time believing. Urban legends remind me of the telephone game; they start off true (or at best, believable), and throughout the years, the story seems to change and get more "made-up." One of Quincy's most famous urban legends is that of the "Levee Walker.".
Customer Survey Says Illinois Just Loves This Fast Food Joint
In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois participates in Rose Parade for first time ever
CHICAGO - Illinois is highlighting itself as a tourism destination, participating in this year's Rose Parade. It was Illinois’ first appearance in the 134-year parade history. The Rose Parade is known for its flower-covered floats, marching bands, and equestrian units. The display broke tradition this year, taking place on...
One Big Change is Coming to All Illinois Portillo’s Locations This Month
For some people, cash is still King, but it won't be soon at Portillo's drive-thrus throughout Illinois. In an effort to make its drive-thru process even smoother, Portillo's will no longer be accepting cash payments in any of its drive-thrus. Portillo's Announces Big Change to Drive-Thru Ordering. I happen to...
Do You Know About Illinois’ Strong Ties to the Raggedy Ann Doll?
We all know what Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls look like, but did you know they started as a special gift from one Illinois man to his daughter? Here's the story... I'm pretty sure I had a Raggedy Ann doll as a child, (because I had bright red hair when I was very young), but I'd be lying if I said she was one of my favorites. Was it the scarecrow look on her face that turned me off? Did I not appreciate her red hair? I can't remember why I didn't love her, but today I learned something fascinating that made me appreciate her way more...she was "born" right here in Illinois back in 1915!
Top 5 Craziest Scams You Need To Avoid In Illinois This Year
There have been some truly bizarre scams that have taken place in the state of Illinois over the years. I've been getting so many spam and scam calls lately from different area codes, it's ridiculous. I remember when I worked for a police department for a few months and the amount of reports we took about someone getting scammed was shocking!
Some Indiana Residents Are Getting Lawsuit Settlement Checks in the Mail – Are They Legit?
When you get your mail out of the mailbox and see you've received something you weren't; expecting, you're always a little unsure and curious. If it looks like a check inside the envelope, you might even get a little leary and cautious about why someone would give you money. Is it just another scam? Or, is it legit?
macaronikid.com
Time to See Eagles!
Winter is the best time to view eagles in Illinois. They are found where water is open all year and are more numerous around here from December through March. Many towns along the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers host Eagle Days and Festivals in January and February. They often provide eagle-watching sites and educational programs for children and adults. Just google “eagle watching in Illinois” to find out where to watch and special eagle programs.
Illinois quick hits: Edibles study released; Illinois' life expectancy declines
Edibles study released An Illinois study shows the number of young children who accidentally ate marijuana-laced products rose over five years as cannabis became legal in many places in the United States. According to the Southern Illinois School of Medicine, more than 7,000 confirmed cases of children younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers between 2017 and 2021. Nearly a quarter of the...
