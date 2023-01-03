ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke

Longtime Buffalo Bills radio announcer John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. Murphy’s family issued a statement through the Bills on Friday revealing that the 67-year-old suffered a stroke last weekend. Fortunately, Murphy has since been released from the hospital and is “making progress every day.” A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo... The post Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change

The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
