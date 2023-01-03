Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke
Longtime Buffalo Bills radio announcer John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. Murphy’s family issued a statement through the Bills on Friday revealing that the 67-year-old suffered a stroke last weekend. Fortunately, Murphy has since been released from the hospital and is “making progress every day.” A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo... The post Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change
The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Poni: AFC Championship will be played in Pittsburgh if it happens at neutral site
Acrisure Stadium could host playoff football this season after all. The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi reports the NFL will select Pittsburgh if the game needs to be played at a neutral site.
