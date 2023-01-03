ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Car bomb hits convoy in Nigeria's southeast; 4 killed

By CHINEDU ASADU
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Four security officials were killed in a car bomb targeting a former government official in southeast Nigeria, authorities said Tuesday.

Three police officers and a paramilitary official were killed in the attack in Imo State on a convoy carrying the former governor Ikedi Ohakim, Police Commissioner Mohammed Barde said.

“The man (Ohakim) was ambushed and he was able to maneuver and escape," said Barde. The four security personnel were killed in a different car, he said. The attack was an unfortunate setback to government efforts to restore peace in some of Nigeria’s conflict-ridden southeastern states, said Barde.

Southeast Nigeria has experienced a rise in violent attacks in recent years, often blamed on separatists trying to break away from the West African nation to form an independent country. The separatists who identify themselves as the Indigenous People of Biafra have become more violent amid calls for a referendum. Their attacks often target prominent people and security forces in the southeast, say conflict experts.

A manhunt to arrest the assailants has begun, said authorities.

The attack has raised fears among local residents who are concerned that security will be threatened in the area during the country's presidential elections in February.

The violence comes months after an ambush on a lawmaker in the southeastern Anambra State which killed four police officers in September. After that incident last year, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said he is “deeply concerned” about the troubled region.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Kenyan LGBTQ activist's body found in metal box; 1 arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Kenyan police investigated the death of an LGBTQ activist whose body was found stuffed in a metal box as human rights groups on Friday decried the killing and police announced one arrest. Edwin Chiloba's body was found Wednesday on a road in Uasin...
KRMG

Conscript fatally shot in scuffle at Austrian barracks

BERLIN — (AP) — A conscript was killed and an officer hurt during a scuffle at a military barracks in Austria on Friday that resulted in several shots being fired, the country's defense ministry said. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the barracks next to an...
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
KRMG

Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The sun wasn’t yet up in Culiacan when David Téllez and his family began making their way to the city’s airport for a return flight to Mexico City after their vacation. But not long after they set out they encountered the first crude roadblock, an abandoned vehicle obstructing their way.
KRMG

Building collapse in northern Iraqi city kills 3, injures 9

BAGHDAD — (AP) — A building under construction collapsed in Iraq’s northern city of Mosul, killing three people and injuring nine others, police said Friday. The Thursday afternoon collapse occurred in a western neighborhood of Mosul when workers were casting the roof of the building with cement. The police command in Ninevah province said the building is owned by the city’s department in charge of the sewage system.
KRMG

Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry

LONDON — (AP) — In a book full of startling revelations, Prince Harry's assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan is one of the most striking — and has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies. In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry says he killed more than...
KRMG

French court frees Ukrainian mining boss on $1 million bail

CHAMBERY, France — (AP) — A Ukrainian billionaire and former legislator suspected of embezzling tens of millions of dollars was ordered freed from French custody on $1 million bail Thursday, after he called the Ukrainian case against him politically driven and declared he wants to fight Russians who invaded his country.
KRMG

Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits

YUMA, Ariz. — (AP) — Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum. About 200 migrants who walked in the dark for about...
YUMA, AZ
KRMG

Crane crashes onto mall in Norway amid high winds; 1 dead

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — A construction crane crashed onto a shopping mall in central Norway on Friday amid strong winds, killing one person and injuring at least two others, police said. The winds likely caused the unmanned crane, which was at least 50 meters (165 feet) high...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
113K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy