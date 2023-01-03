ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
travelnoire.com

Dog Abandoned At San Francisco Airport Gets Adopted By United Airlines Pilot

A United Airlines pilot gained a new companion while on the job. The pilot adopted an abandoned 6-month-old German shepherd at San Francisco International Airport. The pup arrived in San Francisco in late August from China. The original owner abandoned the German Shepherd and headed to New York after not having the proper documents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy