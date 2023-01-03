Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1380kcim.com
Sandra Williams of Sioux City formerly of Carroll
Sandra (Schleisman) Williams, 63 of Sioux City, and formerly of Carroll, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Centerville Care Center in Centerville, South Dakota. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Timothy Schott. Music will be by Jane Heithoff. Lector for the Funeral Mass will be Kathy Schleisman. Gift Bearers will be Lisa Staley and Carla Frese. Eucharistic Minister will be Craig Schleisman. Casket Bearers will be Kevin Oetken, Alex Schleisman, Adam Schleisman, Aaron Schleisman, Dan Moody and Matt Warren. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
1380kcim.com
Rusty Mauer of Lake View
Rusty Mauer, age 56 of Lake View, IA, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home in Lake View. Russell John Mauer was born on August 13, 1966, at Loring Hospital in Sac City, IA, to parents Carl and Janet (Campbell) Mauer. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sac City where he was baptized and confirmed. Rusty attended Sac City Elementary School and graduated from Sac City High School with the Class of 1985. Throughout his youth he was involved in almost every sport, being an all-star in many of them. He was an especially talented baseball player and played quarterback for the football team. After graduating high school, Rusty attended trade school in Ida Grove for carpentry. He then moved to Florida and worked in the construction business for a few years before returning home to work for the family business, Mauer Tiling & Construction. After several years working for the family business, Rusty started his own construction business. In 2004 he started trucking for Farner-Bocken as a route driver and continued to work there until his health no longer allowed.
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
Southern Minnesota News
Iowa Woman Believed To Be Oldest In U.S. Dies At 115 Years Old
LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
1380kcim.com
Salvage Yard Fraud Leads To Felony Theft Charge For Carroll Man
A Carroll man accused of stealing over $1,500 from a local salvage yard by falsifying scale tickets has been arrested on felony theft charges. According to Carroll County District Court records, 33-year-old Desmond Tyrone Edwards Jr. was taken into custody last week by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding warrant for the class D felony count. Authorities allege Edwards inflated the gross weight of products being measured while employed at Quandt’s Auto Salvage in Carroll on Nov. 9 to the tune of $1,557.10. He made his initial appearance in Carroll County District Court last week. He was released on a promise to appear at future court hearings. A class D felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
Fort Dodge plans for ice storm
FORT DODGE, Iowa — It’s a Monday, but still the observed New Year’s Day in the City of Fort Dodge. City employes are at home with their families. In the Public Works garage, the lights are on in the office, and Doug Barkema, the Public Works Operation Manager, and Brett Daniel, the Public Works Director, […]
They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center.
Manning, Iowa — A wooden cross in a lovingly landscaped garden near the horse barn on this Manning farm marks the final resting place of Jed Riesselman, a little boy who carried an Avengers backpack on the school bus he couldn’t wait to board, smiled at the mention of M&Ms and bonded with a horse […] The post They lost a 4-year-old son. Now this Iowa farm family is building a regional grief-therapy center. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
1380kcim.com
Nation’s Oldest Person, Bessie Hendricks Of Lake City, Passes Away at 115 Years Old
The nation’s oldest person, Bessie Laurena Hendricks of Lake City, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 115 years old, according to the Lampe and Powers Funeral Homes. Hendricks officially took the title of the country’s oldest person in November 2022 and celebrated her birthday at Shady Oaks Care Center with friends and family. She was born in 1907 and lived to see two world wars, two pandemics, two Chicago Cub World Series, and so much more. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6 from 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lampe and Powers Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Christian Church.
Iowa Basketball: Kris Murray Named To Wooden Award Midseason Top 25
Iowa forward Kris Murray entered this season as one of the best players in the country. Despite being injured for four games, Murray has delivered for the Hawkeyes this season and they'll continue to rely on him moving forward. On Wednesday night, Murray was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.
3 animals found dead in freezers inside Sac City home; Woman arrested
Five animals, two cats and three dogs that were inside a freezer, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
Couple arrested in Sac County for allegedly extorting woman to confess to drug crime
According to an affidavit Edwin Diaz and Amy Hartwig both of Odebolt, were both charged with extortion, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communication after they told a woman they were going to a friend's house but instead allegedly forced her to sign a confession.
Hammer attack permanently disfigures Des Moines woman, man charged with attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Waukee man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating a woman so badly with a hammer that she’ll be permanently disfigured — and it’s not the first time he’s used a hammer to attack a woman. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on East Dunham Avenue in Des […]
1380kcim.com
Civil Lawsuit Claims Carroll Police Department Violated Carroll Woman’s Rights During December 2020 Detainment
A Carroll woman has filed a lawsuit in Carroll County District Court claiming the Carroll Police Department violated her rights during a December 2020 incident. The plaintiff is 24-year-old Katherine Hill. Her petition names the City of Carroll, the Carroll Police Department, and Officer Jeffrey Nichols as defendants. The lawsuit stems from a Dec. 29, 2020 investigation into a reported gunshot at an apartment in the 900 block of Woodland Drive. The petition alleges authorities detained Hill and another occupant, Dustin Hill, during the incident, but a third individual was not restrained. The suit claims the Hills were both naked when they were handcuffed and remained so until law enforcement retrieved clothing for them. The petition brings four civil counts: violation of the right to be free from unreasonable seizure; violation of the right to due process of law, privacy, bodily integrity, and dignity; violation of the right to freedom, liberty, and happiness; and negligence. She is seeking financial compensation from the defendants for violating her Iowa constitutional rights, past, present, and future mental/emotional harm, court costs, attorney fees, and any other appropriate relief. Dustin Hill was convicted in April 2021 on controlled substance violations and prohibited acquisition of a pistol or revolver related to the December 2020 investigation. He was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after failing to comply with the terms of his probation.
kiwaradio.com
Winter Storm Continues; Some Roads Impassable
Northwest Iowa — A winter storm is dropping freezing rain and snow. Watches and warnings are posted throughout the state. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice wasn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it still created very slick sidewalks and roadways. The...
1380kcim.com
Carroll Public Library Launching New Youth Literacy Programs In 2023
The Carroll Public Library is introducing several programs to its lineup in January, and families with young children are encouraged to add these events to their calendars to get in on the fun. Children’s Librarian Diane Tracy says they are excited about a recent grant they received from Partnerships 4 Families to promote childhood interest in reading.
1380kcim.com
Sac City Woman Charged With Animal Neglect After Dead Dogs, Cats Found In Her Home
The Sac City Police Department reports a Sac City woman was arrested over the weekend after law enforcement found multiple dead animals inside her home. Authorities say they opened an investigation on Jan. 1 into a report of alleged animal abuse at a home in the 200 block of E. Ahrens Street in Sac City. Police searched the residence and located three deceased dogs in freezers and two deceased cats elsewhere in the home. The occupant, 47-year-old Billi Jo Beyer, was taken into custody and booked into the Sac County jail on multiple charges, including five counts of animal neglect resulting in serious injury or death, aggravated misdemeanors, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Shelby, Harrison, Crawford, and Carroll Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour.
1380kcim.com
Manning Man Accused Of Arson Scheduled For Trial In March
A Manning man charged with arson for allegedly burning haybales in rural Carroll County has been scheduled for trial this spring. Court records show 34-year-old Jacob Harry Jacobsen filed not guilty pleas last week to one count of second-degree arson, a class D felony, and third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor. A Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation found Jacobsen had burned more than 20 bales in the rural areas surrounding Manning on at least two occasions, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29. Jacobsen’s jury trial is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 21, with a pretrial conference slated for March 6. The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison and $13,750 in fines.
stormlakeradio.com
Two Charged With Holding Someone Captive and more Following Search of Odebolt Residence
Two individuals were arrested on multiple charges, including holding someone against their will and extortion, after a search warrant was executed at an Odebolt residence. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, during the search at 316 Willow Street in Odebolt on Wednesday, law enforcement seized a firearm, ammunition, marijuana, methamphetamine, injectable steroids and unknown pills, along with assorted scales and other drug paraphernalia. Law enforcement also seized items related to an extortion and false imprisonment case they were initially investigating.
Comments / 0