‘Fear the Walking Dead’ To End With Eighth Season

You won’t have to Fear the Walking Dead too much longer. AMC announced today that the first along longest-running spinoff The Walking Dead will come to a conclusion with its upcoming eighth season. Season 8 will run for two batches of six episodes. Here’s how they describe the final...
