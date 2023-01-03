ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mccoy, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wizmnews.com

Fort McCoy and other military bases seek millions to fix damages attributed to Afghan refugees

American military bases that took in refugees from Afghanistan last year, including Fort McCoy near Sparta, claim the visitors caused extensive damage to government property. According to a report by UPI, the Defense Department says it will cost $270 million to repair damage reported at those bases, and more than half of that amount reportedly could be spent at Fort McCoy. Bases say furniture and cots were broken, or were otherwise ruined by spray paint and what was called “human biological matter.”
FORT MCCOY, WI
cwbradio.com

Jackson County Man Charged With Firing a Weapon at a Sheriff's Deputy Has Charges Dropped

A Jackson County man charged with firing a weapon at a deputy had the charges against him dropped. Back in March of 2021, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy went to the home of Gary Hughes for a felony probation warrant. He told the deputy that he wasn’t going back to jail, pulled out a weapon, and fired at the deputy. This began a 15 hour standoff with Hughes. Hughes managed to escape, but was located a few days later.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman who died in domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy

ELROY, Wis. — The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man and woman who died in a domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy last week. In an updated news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Laurie Jensen, 66, was the victim of a homicide and 69-year-old Gary Jensen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m....
ELROY, WI
nbc15.com

Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Man Arrested for Burglaries in Trempealeau County Receives Deferred Sentence

A man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in Trempealeau County had a deferred sentence for one of the charges against him. According to the Augusta Police Department, they noticed a vehicle they had received information on from the Osseo Police Department sitting in the parking lot of the Express Mart. The officer made contact with the driver, Kyle Morgan.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman

Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
TOMAH, WI
WausauPilot

Missing man’s body discovered in Wisconsin River

The body of a man reported missing on New Year’s Day was pulled from the Wisconsin River Tuesday, authorities said. Matthew Haas, 37, disappeared on New Year’s Eve in the Wisconsin Dells area. His friends and family sounded the alarm when he failed to return to his hotel room and police this week asked for the public’s help locating the man.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tomah Police searching for missing woman

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) —  The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman. 50-year-old Felicia Helgeson hasn’t been seen since Dec. 29. She was last seen in the Tomah area and may be found in the Fond Du Lac County area. She has “Mark,” tattooed on her wrist, and “Eric,” tattooed on…
TOMAH, WI
WSAW

9 charged in Adams County drug investigation

DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Nine Adams County residents face drug-related charges

FRIENDSHIP – Nine people from the Town of Dell Prairie are facing a laundry list of charges, after investigators from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on their home. On Dec, 29, 2022 the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 3600...
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death

Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
LA CROSSE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin

TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash

Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it. One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two individuals in the pickup truck were not injured. After investigating, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence. He was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
WESTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy