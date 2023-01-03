Read full article on original website
wizmnews.com
Fort McCoy and other military bases seek millions to fix damages attributed to Afghan refugees
American military bases that took in refugees from Afghanistan last year, including Fort McCoy near Sparta, claim the visitors caused extensive damage to government property. According to a report by UPI, the Defense Department says it will cost $270 million to repair damage reported at those bases, and more than half of that amount reportedly could be spent at Fort McCoy. Bases say furniture and cots were broken, or were otherwise ruined by spray paint and what was called “human biological matter.”
cwbradio.com
Jackson County Man Charged With Firing a Weapon at a Sheriff's Deputy Has Charges Dropped
A Jackson County man charged with firing a weapon at a deputy had the charges against him dropped. Back in March of 2021, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy went to the home of Gary Hughes for a felony probation warrant. He told the deputy that he wasn’t going back to jail, pulled out a weapon, and fired at the deputy. This began a 15 hour standoff with Hughes. Hughes managed to escape, but was located a few days later.
One killed, another critically injured in Monroe County crash
The crash occurred on State Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T around 6 p.m. Authorities said a vehicle headed west lost control and struck an eastbound vehicle.
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman who died in domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy
ELROY, Wis. — The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man and woman who died in a domestic-related murder-suicide near Elroy last week. In an updated news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said Laurie Jensen, 66, was the victim of a homicide and 69-year-old Gary Jensen died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m....
nbc15.com
Missing New Berlin man found dead in Wisconsin River
The body of a missing New Berlin man was found in the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells Tuesday morning, police say.
cwbradio.com
Man Arrested for Burglaries in Trempealeau County Receives Deferred Sentence
A man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in Trempealeau County had a deferred sentence for one of the charges against him. According to the Augusta Police Department, they noticed a vehicle they had received information on from the Osseo Police Department sitting in the parking lot of the Express Mart. The officer made contact with the driver, Kyle Morgan.
wwisradio.com
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
Tomah Police searching for missing woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman. 50-year-old Felicia Helgeson hasn’t been seen since Dec. 29. She was last seen in the Tomah area and may be found in the Fond Du Lac County area. She has “Mark,” tattooed on her wrist, and “Eric,” tattooed on…
WSAW
9 charged in Adams County drug investigation
DELL PRARIE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie with nine individuals located in the home. Darius White, 24, Isabella Kilmartin, 19, Mister Walker, 26, Joseph McDonald, 57, Toni...
wrcitytimes.com
nbc15.com
9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
wizmnews.com
Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death
Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin
TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
x1071.com
Reedsburg 18-year-old arrested in deadly Sauk County crash
Details have been released in a fatal wrong-way crash in Sauk County Wednesday night. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 9:30 p.m., a sedan carrying three people was heading east near Lake Delton, when a pickup truck driving the wrong way, westbound, crashed into it. One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, the other occupants of the car were sent to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two individuals in the pickup truck were not injured. After investigating, signs of impairment were detected from the driver of the pickup, an 18-year-old from Reedsburg. Sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for operating while under the influence. He was booked into the Sauk County jail and is now facing charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while suspended causing death, possession of open intoxicants, possession of intoxicants by an underage driver, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
WSAW
Marshfield Medical Center-Weston welcomes first baby of 2023
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The first baby of the new year at Marshfield Medical Center-Weston was born before 10 a.m. Sunday morning. The health care system said baby Regan Jeffrey Rose weighed in at 6 pounds and 8 ounces, and was 20 inches long. His family is from Wittenberg. Baby Regan has five older sisters who are excited to meet him.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland Collects Over 40,000 Cans of Food this Season
The Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland wants to thank everyone that attended this year. They thank all of the guests, sponsors and most importantly volunteers for making the 2022 season extremely successful again. They collected 40,000 cans of food and their cash donations were very generous again this year. They also...
