ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black River Falls, WI

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

Pet of the Week: Mistletoe

Mistletoe is the Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels and Shop south of Black River Falls. Mistletoe is the CCHS Pet of the Week! Mistletoe came to CCHS when his family split and he needed a place to stay. He's an awesome boy! Mistletoe is about 8 years old and is a neutered male. He weighs 7.8#. He is a handsome fellow with a short-haired black and white Tuxedo coat.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman

Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
TOMAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

One person hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, on Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:21 p.m. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 5346 Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s West Side. It was reported that there was one occupant that was not able to evacuate the building.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use

Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death

Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
LA CROSSE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac cocaine, marijuana bust; 2 arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
nbc15.com

Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy