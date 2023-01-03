Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Gets Two $10,000 Wins in Latest Mega Millions
Lottery officials in Louisiana have issued a preliminary report on Big Wins in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The top prize in that multi-state lottery game was an estimated $940 million dollars. Based on initial reports from the Louisiana Lottery two tickets sold in the state can lay claim to prizes valued at $10,000.
Stop Us If You’ve Heard This One Before, But Buc-ee’s May Finally Be Getting its First Louisiana Location
We're six days into 2023 and we've already gotten our first Louisiana Buc-ee's rumor. But could it really be "new year, new Buc-ee's" in the boot state? According to a report from the Shreveport Times, the beloved mega travel center may have a shot to (finally) open in Louisiana; but I've got some good news and some bad news for Buc-ee's fans in Acadiana.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Intends to Change Bag Limits
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced a "Notice of Intent" to change the daily bag limit on cobia. A Notice of Intent is issued by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries when the agency is planning to make a change to current laws, rules, or limits set in place for sportsmen in Louisiana.
Louisiana Lottery Confirms Location of Mega Millions Winner
Lottery fever is raging across Louisiana and the rest of the nation this morning. The lure of easy money has been slowly building into the nation's consciousness over the past few weeks as both multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball, have seen their top cash prizes grow. The Powerball...
Louisiana, Are You Ready for the Return of the ‘Healthy’ King Cake?
I don't care where you "got dem shoes" whether they are on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Jefferson Street in Lafayette, or MacArthur Drive in Alexandria if the feet in those shoes belong to someone who loves Louisiana then you're a fan of King Cakes. And thanks to Ochsner Eat Fit you'll be able to enjoy a King Cake this Mardi Gras season and you can still keep your resolution to eat healthier.
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June. Daytime Lane...
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today
Residents of Louisiana from near Lake Charles in the southwest corner of the state to Monroe in northeast Louisiana will need to be weather conscious today. The first severe weather outbreak of the new year is upon us and later this morning and into the afternoon things could get rather bumpy for a large portion of the state.
Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth
ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow
Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
7 Must-Attend Airbnb Experiences in Louisiana
If you are looking to unwind and experience all that Louisiana has to offer then this list is for you. I think it is safe to say that we all know that Louisiana has amazing scenes, food, and experiences but sometimes we can forget how special something is when we are so close to it. I initially came across a list of experiences in Louisiana and narrowed them down to the top 7.
King Cake Recipes for Louisiana Home Chefs This Mardi Gras
Now that King Cake season has officially begun, we know that Louisiana residents are all out on the prowl, looking for the best king cakes around. But, you don't have to go and shell out a lot of money if you can find a recipe to make your own. The problem is the baking - it's time-consuming, very involved, and some folks don't want to bother with it.
Several Vehicles in Louisiana Burn on Towing Trailer Traveling Down I-10 [VIDEO]
What a mess on I-10 in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. A listener (Jamie Holford) submitted this video to us and it shows several vehicles on fire, while still on a towing trailer. The video was reportedly shot from I-10 West, near the Laccassine Exit in south Louisiana. (Between Jennings and...
Acadiana Residents Will Be Paying More to Ship Packages in 2023
LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (KPEL News) - It's going to get more expensive to ship things in 2023. FedEx ground and express shipping rates are going up this year as the company attempts to recover from shortfalls and major budget cuts. The company announced the hike in September after stating it would have to cut its budget by about $500 million.
Senator Kennedy Ends Months of Speculation, Bows Out of Governor’s Race
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana contacted his closest supporters today and informed them that he will not be running for Governor in 2023. Kennedy has long been rumored to be eyeing a run for Governor, and announced in November he would be making a decision soon. That decision comes Wednesday in the form of an email sent to supporters, according to Jeremy Alford at LaPolitics.
Fighting the Flu? Crockpot Drink Recipe Helps You Feel Better
This year's cold and flu season has already been a rough one. Louisiana has been hit particularly hard by the onset of high fevers, chills, aches and pains, and the general malaise that comes with these illnesses too. In fact, Louisiana has been ranked high on the list of Walgreens' Flu Index for the past several weeks, no let's make that the last several months.
St. Landry Parish Deputy Arrested on Battery Charges
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department arrested one of its own over the holidays. According to KATC TV3, the incident took place on New Year's Day at a bar in Eunice in the early morning hours. Arrested was Joshua John Courville of Eunice. The charges include simple battery, domestic battery,...
Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins Announces Support for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker
WASHINGTON D.C. (KPEL News) - Rep. Clay Higgins, who represents Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District, announced Tuesday morning that he would be supporting Rep. Kevin McCarthy in his bid for Speaker of the House. The statement, which came shortly before the first ballot vote for Speaker, is Higgins' first public comment...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0