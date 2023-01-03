ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Gets Two $10,000 Wins in Latest Mega Millions

Lottery officials in Louisiana have issued a preliminary report on Big Wins in Friday's Mega Millions drawing. The top prize in that multi-state lottery game was an estimated $940 million dollars. Based on initial reports from the Louisiana Lottery two tickets sold in the state can lay claim to prizes valued at $10,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
Stop Us If You’ve Heard This One Before, But Buc-ee’s May Finally Be Getting its First Louisiana Location

We're six days into 2023 and we've already gotten our first Louisiana Buc-ee's rumor. But could it really be "new year, new Buc-ee's" in the boot state? According to a report from the Shreveport Times, the beloved mega travel center may have a shot to (finally) open in Louisiana; but I've got some good news and some bad news for Buc-ee's fans in Acadiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Intends to Change Bag Limits

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced a "Notice of Intent" to change the daily bag limit on cobia. A Notice of Intent is issued by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries when the agency is planning to make a change to current laws, rules, or limits set in place for sportsmen in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana, Are You Ready for the Return of the ‘Healthy’ King Cake?

I don't care where you "got dem shoes" whether they are on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Jefferson Street in Lafayette, or MacArthur Drive in Alexandria if the feet in those shoes belong to someone who loves Louisiana then you're a fan of King Cakes. And thanks to Ochsner Eat Fit you'll be able to enjoy a King Cake this Mardi Gras season and you can still keep your resolution to eat healthier.
LOUISIANA STATE
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today

Residents of Louisiana from near Lake Charles in the southwest corner of the state to Monroe in northeast Louisiana will need to be weather conscious today. The first severe weather outbreak of the new year is upon us and later this morning and into the afternoon things could get rather bumpy for a large portion of the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Youngsville Man Arrested in St. Landry Parish with More Than $22,000 Worth of Meth

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL News) - A Youngsville man with more than $20,000 worth of methamphetamines was arrested along I-49 in St. Landry Parish. On December 14, 2022, Johnathan Bourque, 35, of Youngsville was pulled over on I-49 while the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office was conducting criminal patrol, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Bourque was driving a white GMC Yukon when he was pulled over.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions Jackpot Will Grow

Lottery players in Louisiana certainly scooped up their share of cash prizes in last night's (January 3rd) drawing in the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions. There was one ticket sold in Louisiana that has a value of $10,000 but officials with the Mega Millions game say no single ticket sold in Louisiana or anywhere else the game is played matched the numbers needed to claim the jackpot of $ 785 million dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado

Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
JACKSON PARISH, LA
7 Must-Attend Airbnb Experiences in Louisiana

If you are looking to unwind and experience all that Louisiana has to offer then this list is for you. I think it is safe to say that we all know that Louisiana has amazing scenes, food, and experiences but sometimes we can forget how special something is when we are so close to it. I initially came across a list of experiences in Louisiana and narrowed them down to the top 7.
LOUISIANA STATE
King Cake Recipes for Louisiana Home Chefs This Mardi Gras

Now that King Cake season has officially begun, we know that Louisiana residents are all out on the prowl, looking for the best king cakes around. But, you don't have to go and shell out a lot of money if you can find a recipe to make your own. The problem is the baking - it's time-consuming, very involved, and some folks don't want to bother with it.
LOUISIANA STATE
Senator Kennedy Ends Months of Speculation, Bows Out of Governor’s Race

LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana contacted his closest supporters today and informed them that he will not be running for Governor in 2023. Kennedy has long been rumored to be eyeing a run for Governor, and announced in November he would be making a decision soon. That decision comes Wednesday in the form of an email sent to supporters, according to Jeremy Alford at LaPolitics.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fighting the Flu? Crockpot Drink Recipe Helps You Feel Better

This year's cold and flu season has already been a rough one. Louisiana has been hit particularly hard by the onset of high fevers, chills, aches and pains, and the general malaise that comes with these illnesses too. In fact, Louisiana has been ranked high on the list of Walgreens' Flu Index for the past several weeks, no let's make that the last several months.
LOUISIANA STATE
