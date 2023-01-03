Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Flowers to Grow in Louisiana Fall (2023 Guide)
What are the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana?. Finding the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Louisiana Weather – The Time it Rained Fish, Worms, and Birds
You've certainly heard people say "Wow...it's raining cats and dogs" when rain is coming down heavily. But, have you ever heard anyone say "it's raining frogs, worms, and birds"? Probably not, but people have said it because it has happened...several times in Louisiana. For well over the past 100 years,...
postsouth.com
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
Human trafficking in Louisiana, “They are everywhere”
Governor John Bel Edwards has declared January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Louisiana.
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Louisiana is Home to the Largest Bald Cypress Tree in the U.S.
Did you know that the largest bald cypress tree in the United States is right here in Louisiana?
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June.
KPLC TV
Doctor False Representation
Doctor False Representation
Louisiana Gets Wins: Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5
Maybe the reason Louisiana is shaped like an "L" is because we are lucky. We certainly hit the jackpot when it comes to good food and good times. But, apparently when it comes lottery games, Louisiana is among the luckiest states in the union. Our reason for implying that is...
brproud.com
Louisiana has third-shortest life expectancy in U.S.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New research shows that if you want to live a long, healthy life, Louisiana is the 48th best choice in the U.S. Research showed Louisiana ranks third-to-last with a life expectancy of 73.1 in 2020. Behind Louisiana, West Virginia has the second-shortest life expectancy with 72.8 and Mississippi ranks last with 71.9.
Louisiana Dreams of Winning Big Will Have to Wait
Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions:. $2.04 billion, Powerball was won by one ticket in California on November 8, 2022. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.
wwno.org
Voting maps proposed by Republican state officials could change who counts as Black in Louisiana
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Here's what it featured:. A push from Republican state officials could specifically dilute the voting power of Black people by changing who counts as Black in voting maps. This would further gut the increasingly fragile Voting Rights Act. Hansi...
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Robots being tested to assist with nurse shortage
Health Headlines: Robots being tested to assist with nurse shortage
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm Saturday before rain approaches during the evening
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the weekend, we’ll have some active weather to track in the form of a cold front. The good news is that the first half of the day Saturday should be ok for outdoor plans with high’s into the mid 70′s away from the coast. It’s not until the late afternoon and evening hours that the cold front begins approaching Southwest Louisiana. During the evening we’ll start seeing shower activity move into northern and western parts of the such as Vernon and Beauregard Parishes.
theadvocate.com
Tornado watch issued for Baton Rouge area as potentially severe weather rolls in; see radar
Potentially severe weather is expected to move across the Baton Rouge area beginning Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop around Baton Rouge between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., becoming more severe into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans. Tornadoes, hail...
