ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Flowers to Grow in Louisiana Fall (2023 Guide)

What are the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana?. Finding the Best Flowers to Grow in Fall in Louisiana was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
RUSTON, LA
q973radio.com

It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
RUSTON, LA
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023

Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
RUSTON, LA
KPLC TV

Doctor False Representation

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News at Noon Friday weather. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana has third-shortest life expectancy in U.S.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New research shows that if you want to live a long, healthy life, Louisiana is the 48th best choice in the U.S. Research showed Louisiana ranks third-to-last with a life expectancy of 73.1 in 2020. Behind Louisiana, West Virginia has the second-shortest life expectancy with 72.8 and Mississippi ranks last with 71.9.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Dreams of Winning Big Will Have to Wait

Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions:. $2.04 billion, Powerball was won by one ticket in California on November 8, 2022. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm Saturday before rain approaches during the evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we head into the weekend, we’ll have some active weather to track in the form of a cold front. The good news is that the first half of the day Saturday should be ok for outdoor plans with high’s into the mid 70′s away from the coast. It’s not until the late afternoon and evening hours that the cold front begins approaching Southwest Louisiana. During the evening we’ll start seeing shower activity move into northern and western parts of the such as Vernon and Beauregard Parishes.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy