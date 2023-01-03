ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

See the projects in Louisiana's coastal master plan

Louisiana’s draft 2023 coastal plan calls for spending $50 billion over the next half century to build a slew of coastal restoration and flood protection projects and reduce annual storm surge damage by as much as $15 billion. The state would save an average of $11,000 in damages per...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

DOTD announces planned Acadian Thruway closures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation officials are planning several closures along part of Acadian Thruway. The closures are expected to take place on the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, as well as on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. Cars and trucks will...
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
RUSTON, LA
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
Limitless Production Group LLC

Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023

Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Doctor False Representation

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7 News at Noon Friday weather. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
RUSTON, LA
KPEL 96.5

Stop Us If You’ve Heard This One Before, But Buc-ee’s May Finally Be Getting its First Louisiana Location

We're six days into 2023 and we've already gotten our first Louisiana Buc-ee's rumor. But could it really be "new year, new Buc-ee's" in the boot state? According to a report from the Shreveport Times, the beloved mega travel center may have a shot to (finally) open in Louisiana; but I've got some good news and some bad news for Buc-ee's fans in Acadiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
cw39.com

John Wayne slept here: when Hollywood came to North Louisiana

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This is the tale of a special guest, one of the most recognizable men in America, one of the last people you’d expect to spend the night in simple, no-frills accommodations in Homer, Louisiana in 1958. The story begins when Claiborne Hotel Courts opened...
HOMER, LA
NOLA.com

Nutria body count dips despite higher pay for bounty hunters

A bigger bounty for nutria didn’t result in a bigger body count last year. Louisiana hunters and trappers notched one of the smallest numbers of kills since the the state nutria control program was established 20 years ago. That’s despite the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently raising the reward for each dead ‘swamp rat’ from $5 to $6.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy