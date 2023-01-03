Read full article on original website
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June.
See the projects in Louisiana's coastal master plan
Louisiana’s draft 2023 coastal plan calls for spending $50 billion over the next half century to build a slew of coastal restoration and flood protection projects and reduce annual storm surge damage by as much as $15 billion. The state would save an average of $11,000 in damages per...
DOTD announces planned Acadian Thruway closures
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation officials are planning several closures along part of Acadian Thruway. The closures are expected to take place on the weekend of Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, as well as on Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. Cars and trucks will...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
Texas Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Louisiana Highway 513 in DeSoto Parish
Texas Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Louisiana Highway 513 in DeSoto Parish. Mansfield, Louisiana – A Texas woman died in a one-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 513 in Louisiana on January 3, 2023, after the Mack truck she was operating went off the road, through the ditch, and overturned.
Doctor False Representation
Louisiana is Home to the Largest Bald Cypress Tree in the U.S.
Did you know that the largest bald cypress tree in the United States is right here in Louisiana?
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
Stop Us If You’ve Heard This One Before, But Buc-ee’s May Finally Be Getting its First Louisiana Location
We're six days into 2023 and we've already gotten our first Louisiana Buc-ee's rumor. But could it really be "new year, new Buc-ee's" in the boot state? According to a report from the Shreveport Times, the beloved mega travel center may have a shot to (finally) open in Louisiana; but I've got some good news and some bad news for Buc-ee's fans in Acadiana.
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
Large hail recorded as severe weather slowly moves across Mississippi Tuesday
Storms accompanied with large and hail and high winds dogged Mississippi residents for most of Tuesday as a slow-moving front moved through the state. One resident from Natchez, in the southwest corner of the state, photographed hail that was 2 inches in diameter when it pelted the area Tuesday night.
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
John Wayne slept here: when Hollywood came to North Louisiana
HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – This is the tale of a special guest, one of the most recognizable men in America, one of the last people you’d expect to spend the night in simple, no-frills accommodations in Homer, Louisiana in 1958. The story begins when Claiborne Hotel Courts opened...
Nutria body count dips despite higher pay for bounty hunters
A bigger bounty for nutria didn’t result in a bigger body count last year. Louisiana hunters and trappers notched one of the smallest numbers of kills since the the state nutria control program was established 20 years ago. That’s despite the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recently raising the reward for each dead ‘swamp rat’ from $5 to $6.
