Report: Potential return to Colts as head coach for Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ‘could be very tempting’

The Detroit Lions are on the road facing the Green Bay Packers for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season by Lions Talk by Chat Sports. In this NFL live stream, Mike Kimber has live audio of the game with a play-by-play of what is happening on the field. Fox is broadcasting the Lions vs. Bears game live for the NFL season, but if you don’t want to pay for cable, Mike has a Lions-free stream of the scoreboa.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO