Illinois State

fox32chicago.com

Illinois House Executive Committee passes assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois House committee passed an assault weapons ban bill Thursday after hundreds of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists gathered at the Illinois capitol calling for change. The proposal was approved by the House Executive Committee on a strict party-line vote,...
25newsnow.com

The constitutional argument over eliminating cash bail in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois was set to be in a new era for criminal justice with the elimination of cash bail on New Year’s Day. However, a Republican judge in Kankakee County ruled the law abolishing cash bail was unconstitutional. The Illinois Supreme Court then ordered a stay on the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act.
WCIA

Illinois House passes Patient and Provider Protection Act

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new bill would protect out-of-state people seeking healthcare in Illinois from with legal troubles is passing through the Illinois legislature. Democratic leaders formed a legislative working group after the Supreme Court ruled that abortion rights should be left up to the states. Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) filed the bill Thursday […]
920wmok.com

Governor Pritzker on SAFE-T Act Ruling: “The whole purpose here is fairness, and I think we will continue to fight for that”

(IRN) Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he’s confident a measure he signed into law in 2021 to end cash bail statewide is constitutional despite a lower court ruling otherwise. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly in January 2021. It makes several changes to the criminal justice system, including eliminating cash bail statewide, making it the first state to do so.
wjol.com

Illinois House Passes Assault Weapons Ban: Gov Pritzker Releases Statement

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) The Illinois House passed a modified ban on high-powered weapons and large-capacity magazines early Friday. The late-night debate had the assault weapons legislation pass in the house by a vote of 64-43. Following the Illinois House of Representatives taking action on several bills today, Governor JB...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair

(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
The Center Square

Possible amendments to proposed Illinois gun ban doesn’t sway opponents

(The Center Square) – It’s possible there could be changes to a proposed gun ban at the Illinois statehouse. Whether they advance is unclear. House Bill 5855 would ban future sales of certain semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require a registry of guns already legally purchased. The measure would also ban the possession of magazines over 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a required Firearm Owner ID card, unless they’re in the military. ...
wglt.org

DOJ's environmental justice initiative comes to central Illinois

The top federal prosecutor in central Illinois says his office is ready to bolster enforcement as part of a national environmental justice initiative. U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris, whose central Illinois district include Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, said the harmful effects of environmental crimes are “too often borne by our underserved communities.”
1470 WMBD

Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act

CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
WAND TV

Bill to abolish life without parole for minors heading to state senate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HB 1064 would allow people given life sentences while younger than 21 to petition for parole after serving 40 years of their sentence. The bill has bipartisan support, with Rita Mayfield, a Democrat for the 60th district, and Seth Lewis, a Republican for the 45th district co-sponsoring the bill. The bill has already passed in the House, and is expected to be discussed in the State Senate during this week's lame duck session.
Hyde Park Herald

Selwyn Rogers, other U. of C. doctors call on legislators to pass Protect Illinois Communities Act

As doctors, we have witnessed first hand the trauma that gun violence inflicts on communities and families across our state. The pervasiveness of weapons designed to kill multiple people quickly is a threat to everyone, regardless of where you live. And now, we have the ability to dramatically reduce the number of these senseless and brutal gun related deaths here in Illinois.
Comments / 0

