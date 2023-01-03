(The Center Square) – It’s possible there could be changes to a proposed gun ban at the Illinois statehouse. Whether they advance is unclear. House Bill 5855 would ban future sales of certain semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require a registry of guns already legally purchased. The measure would also ban the possession of magazines over 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a required Firearm Owner ID card, unless they’re in the military. ...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO