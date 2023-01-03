Read full article on original website
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
Pritzker predicts high court will affirm end of cash bail in Illinois
Gov. JB Pritzker weighed in on the legal battle over Illinois’ cash bail system Wednesday, saying he’s “disappointed” by the delay of its abolishment.
Illinois House Executive Committee passes assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois House committee passed an assault weapons ban bill Thursday after hundreds of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists gathered at the Illinois capitol calling for change. The proposal was approved by the House Executive Committee on a strict party-line vote,...
The constitutional argument over eliminating cash bail in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois was set to be in a new era for criminal justice with the elimination of cash bail on New Year’s Day. However, a Republican judge in Kankakee County ruled the law abolishing cash bail was unconstitutional. The Illinois Supreme Court then ordered a stay on the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act.
Illinois House passes Patient and Provider Protection Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new bill would protect out-of-state people seeking healthcare in Illinois from with legal troubles is passing through the Illinois legislature. Democratic leaders formed a legislative working group after the Supreme Court ruled that abortion rights should be left up to the states. Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) filed the bill Thursday […]
State Lawmakers Pushing Tougher Regulations For ‘Predatory’ Pawnbrokers
SPRINGFIELD – Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus are pushing legislation to put pawnbrokers under the same interest rate caps as payday lenders and other small-dollar, short-term lenders, but the pawn shop industry says the proposed caps would effectively put them out of business. On the first day...
Governor Pritzker on SAFE-T Act Ruling: “The whole purpose here is fairness, and I think we will continue to fight for that”
(IRN) Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he’s confident a measure he signed into law in 2021 to end cash bail statewide is constitutional despite a lower court ruling otherwise. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly in January 2021. It makes several changes to the criminal justice system, including eliminating cash bail statewide, making it the first state to do so.
Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. Early Thursday at an unrelated event in Chatham, just south of Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was confident a gun ban would advance.
Illinois House Passes Assault Weapons Ban: Gov Pritzker Releases Statement
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) The Illinois House passed a modified ban on high-powered weapons and large-capacity magazines early Friday. The late-night debate had the assault weapons legislation pass in the house by a vote of 64-43. Following the Illinois House of Representatives taking action on several bills today, Governor JB...
Newly reformed SAFE-T Act signed by IL Gov. Pritzker; What this means for southern IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois’ SAFE-T Act — which stands for “Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today,” was signed into law February 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker. Recently, the act was amended and signed by Gov. Pritzker. Parts of the bill went into...
Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair
(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
Possible amendments to proposed Illinois gun ban doesn’t sway opponents
(The Center Square) – It’s possible there could be changes to a proposed gun ban at the Illinois statehouse. Whether they advance is unclear. House Bill 5855 would ban future sales of certain semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require a registry of guns already legally purchased. The measure would also ban the possession of magazines over 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a required Firearm Owner ID card, unless they’re in the military. ...
An Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Has Passed the House. Here's What The Bill Says, and What's Next
Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, of the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know that this topic...
DOJ's environmental justice initiative comes to central Illinois
The top federal prosecutor in central Illinois says his office is ready to bolster enforcement as part of a national environmental justice initiative. U.S. Attorney Gregory Harris, whose central Illinois district include Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Springfield, said the harmful effects of environmental crimes are “too often borne by our underserved communities.”
As Illinois Lawmakers Discuss HB5855, Here's What the Assault Weapons Ban Bill Says
As the Illinois General Assembly's convenes for the final days of its lame duck session, lawmakers are continuing negotiations on a bill that would ban assault weapons from being purchased or owned in the state. HB 5855, known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act," would also prohibit most individuals under...
Pritzker, local sheriff talk about Pretrial Fairness Act
CHICAGO, Ill./PEKIN, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker, in his first public comments since the Illinois Supreme Court put on hold the “Pretrial Fairness Act” portion of the state’s “SAFE-T Act,” says he’s disappointed that’s what it comes to. Pritzker says the constitutionality...
Bill to abolish life without parole for minors heading to state senate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HB 1064 would allow people given life sentences while younger than 21 to petition for parole after serving 40 years of their sentence. The bill has bipartisan support, with Rita Mayfield, a Democrat for the 60th district, and Seth Lewis, a Republican for the 45th district co-sponsoring the bill. The bill has already passed in the House, and is expected to be discussed in the State Senate during this week's lame duck session.
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
Selwyn Rogers, other U. of C. doctors call on legislators to pass Protect Illinois Communities Act
As doctors, we have witnessed first hand the trauma that gun violence inflicts on communities and families across our state. The pervasiveness of weapons designed to kill multiple people quickly is a threat to everyone, regardless of where you live. And now, we have the ability to dramatically reduce the number of these senseless and brutal gun related deaths here in Illinois.
Illinois is poised to pass an assault weapons ban. Will it withstand court challenges?
This week, the Illinois General Assembly begins its lame duck session and lawmakers will likely use the final days before a new legislature is sworn in to vote on one of the nation’s most hotly debated topics: banning semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines. Casting a shadow over the debate in Illinois are the horrific […]
