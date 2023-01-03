Read full article on original website
Mr. Donald S. Thomas
Mr. Donald S. Thomas, age 88, of Patriot, Indiana, entered this life on October 2, 1934 in Florence, Indiana. He was the loving son of the late, Ralph Leroy Thomas, Sr. and Lillian Leona (Skirvin) Thomas. He was raised on Sugar Creek in Gallatin County, Kentucky and attended school in Warsaw, Kentucky. Donald was united in marriage on June 11, 1955 to Lulu Belle Powers at the Florence Christian Church. This happy union of over 67 years was blessed with a daughter, Donna and a son, Anthony. Initially, Donald was drafted into the United States Army until they found out he was working on a barge and was drafted into the Navy. Donald was inducted into the United States Navy on November 21, 1955 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was honorably discharged on August 27, 1957. He was transferred to the reserves and was discharged in 1961. Donald was employed for B&O Railroad in Covington, Kentucky for three months and for Ashland oil for nine months. In 1954, Donald was employed for General Motors in Norwood, Ohio, retiring in 1984 after 30 years of service. He received the Silver Star Farmers Award in 2017. He also served three terms on the FSA committee. He was a member of the Vevay American Legion Post #185 and the Vevay VFW Post #5396. He was a former member of the Concord Community Church in Patriot, Indiana. Donald was a member of the Mt. Sterling Baptist Church in Mt. Sterling, Indiana. Donald enjoyed farming all of his life, raising tobacco, cattle, hay and grain. Donald had a passion for running his bulldozer and his International Harvester tractor. He took great pride in everything that he did. He also loved tinkering on everything and keeping a meticulous home and lawn. There was nothing Donald couldn’t fix; he was a jack of all trades. Donald and Lulu Belle played music in various churches for several years. They made music together their entire married life. He loved bluegrass gospel music and could play numerous instruments. Donald passed away at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023 at his residence in Patriot, Indiana.
Dale Riedeman, 76
Dale August Riedeman, 76, of Greensburg, entered into eternal peace January 4, 2023, at Fairfield Mercy Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio with his family by his side. Born May 9, 1946, Dale was one of 11 children of the late Omer and Gertrude (Werner) Riedeman. He was a proud member of the Greensburg Community High School Class of 1964.
Dorothy Jean Witte
Dorothy Jean Witte, 87, of Aurora, Indiana passed away Friday, January 6, 2023. She was born March 19, 1935, in Aurora, IN, daughter of the late Walter M. Witte and Dora (Andrews) Witte. After High School, Dorothy enrolled in Nurses Training at Deaconess hospital who let Dorothy work there until...
Batesville Chamber to honor individuals, organizations later this month
Batesville, IN — Individuals and organizations will receive special recognition when the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual awards dinner on January 26 at The Hall-Knights of Columbus. This year’s theme is “Celebrate a Night Full of Stars.”. The Distinguished Service Award goes to Marie...
linknky.com
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
Police chase starts in Dearborn, ends in Ripley County
— Several agencies had a hand in ending a police chase that began in Dearborn County Thursday morning and ended near Batesville. It started around 10:20 am when Lawrenceburg Police Officers tried to stop a red pickup truck near US 50 and Tanners Creek Drive. As the officers approached the...
Missing Randolph County man found safe
Police are looking for help after a Randolph County went missing in late December.
Fox 59
Court documents detail Shelbyville man’s attempts to have child exploitation victim assassinated
Court documents detail Shelbyville man’s attempts to have child exploitation victim assassinated. Court documents detail Shelbyville man’s attempts …. Court documents detail Shelbyville man’s attempts to have child exploitation victim assassinated. Friday Night Fast Break – Part 2. Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and...
Doctor treating Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin a University of Dayton graduate
DAYTON — Dr. William A. Knight IV, MD, a University of Dayton graduate, is one of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Knight graduated class of 1999 from University of Dayton with a bachelor’s in biology and psychology, a spokesperson for...
1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
Retired prosecutor says 'female Charles Manson' deserves freedom
Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Larry Sells gave Sarah Jo Pender the nickname “female Charles Manson” when he persuaded jurors she was guilty of two murders. Sells now believes he was wrong.
Property caretaker shot after confronting hunters
A property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent.
korncountry.com
Columbus police officer rejoins department
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former member of the force after he was sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop on Tuesday morning. John Searle (CPD #195) is a graduate of the University of Akron where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Management. He was previously a Columbus police officer from 2006 to 2016 and was also the department’s K-9 handler before returning to Ohio to continue his law enforcement career seven years ago.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
New Ripley County Sheriff, Chief Deputy sworn in, take charge
Versailles, IN — Ripley County’s new Sheriff Rob Bradley took office this week along with his Chief Deputy Lee Davidson. Bradley was elected in November and sworn in on January 1. The new command team has started a Ripley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and is encouraging residents...
wdrb.com
Source: Indiana asks Louisville about canceling 3-game football series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In August 2015, Indiana and Louisville agreed to a 3-game series in men’s basketball as well as a 3-game series in football. The basketball series was completed in December 2018. The football series is supposed to begin next Sept. 16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, with follow-up games at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville in 2024 and Memorial Stadium in Bloomington in 2025.
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
UPDATE: On Sunday police identified the two deceased people as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and 61-year-old Barri Cook, both of Avon. The Cooks, police said, had been legally divorced since 2019 but continued living together in the same residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation in the home that led Barri to shoot […]
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Idaho Ave in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Idaho Avenue in Fort Mitchell. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
