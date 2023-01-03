Read full article on original website
RI Social Justice Activist John D. Glasheen Dies at 85
John D. Glasheen, 85, died of liver cancer on January 2, 2023, at his home in Usquepaugh (West Kingston), Rhode Island. John was a husband, father, lifelong social justice activist and appreciator of live music, especially jazz and blues. He was executive director of Rhode Island’s South County Community Action Program in the 1990s and taught in Brown University’s education department in the 1970s. In the last weeks of his life, family and friends had gathered close to give comfort and share their love and appreciation of John with him and his wife Susan Strakosch.
RI DEM Is Stocking 10 Ponds and Lakes—See Where
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will be stocking ten lakes and ponds with rainbow trout, Sebago Atlantic salmon, and new this year, lake trout starting Monday, Jan. 9, and continuing through Friday, Jan. 17. DEM will stock the following waterbodies:. - Barber Pond, South Kingstown: trout, salmon,...
2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions
Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
Man Who Jumped Off Washington Bridge to Evade Police Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges
A California man who jumped into the Providence River in a bid to evade arrest pled guilty Thursday in federal court in Providence to a charge of being a felon in possession of firearms; fourteen guns will be forfeited and destroyed as a result, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
