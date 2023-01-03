Jeremy Renner is in ICU recovering from 2 surgeries after being injured in snow plowing incident

Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
‘I’m too messed up now to type’: Jeremy Renner shares first statement – and selfie – after accident
Jeremy Renner has issued his first statement since he was hit by his own snow plow, with authorities revealing that the 6,500kg vehicle had “run over” the star of The Avengers when it began to unexpectedly roll. On Tuesday afternoon Renner, who remains in a critical condition and...
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave...
Two children in critical condition after Tesla plunges off cliff
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people were rescued from a vehicle that plunged hundreds of feet off a cliff in California. A Tesla was driving on Highway 1 at Devil’s Slide when it went off the road and fell an estimated 250 feet, KNTV reported. Cal Fire...
Horror moment climber, 22, plunged 200ft to his death in front of onlookers after tragic note from pal found in his car
A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
Jeremy Renner will need multiple surgeries for ‘extensive’ injuries after snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner will have to undergo multiple surgeries for the “extensive” injuries he suffered when his snowplow ran over one of his legs at his Nevada home on Sunday. The injury to the 51-year-old Marvel star will require two surgeries to repair, CNN reported Monday. It’s unclear if both procedures had been completed by Monday evening, but the actor is said to be in stable condition. Surgery will be the first step in a long road to recovery after Renner lost a significant amount of blood in the New Year’s Day accident near his Mt. Rose-Ski terrace home. The...
Truth About Cars
Ken Block Dies in Snowmobile Accident UPDATED
Professional rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah on Monday. Block was known for helping found DC Shoes, being a rally-car driver, cultivating the Hoonigan automotive-enthusiast lifestyle and merchandise brand, and starting up the series of Gymkhana stunt videos. "It’s with our deepest regrets that we...
NBC Los Angeles
Jeremy Renner Was ‘Run Over' by More Than 7-Ton PistenBully Snowplow
"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner was "run over" by a more than 14,300-pound snowplow, known as a PistenBully, it was revealed as more details are emerging as to what exactly happened to the Marvel actor. Earlier this week, Renner was said to be in critical but stable condition after suffering blunt...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
ETOnline.com
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened. "Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER...
Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in car: investigators
After a human foot was found floating in a hot pool at Yellowstone National Park, investigators uncovered hundreds of dollars in cash and handwritten poems in the missing man's car, according to new documents released Tuesday.
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said.It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV reports.The station says a 75-year-old man died at Park City Mountain Sunday after collapsing and suffering a medical episode while skiing. Representatives of Park City Mountain and the Summit County Sheriff said that on Monday, a 29-year-old resort employee fell at least 25 feet from the Short Cut...
Mayor: Actor Jeremy Renner was aiding stranded car when hurt
Actor Jeremy Renner was assisting a stranded motorist when he was injured over the weekend in a snow-plow accident in the mountains on the edge of Reno, according to the city's mayor.Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the 51-year-old "Avengers" star was trying to help a stranded car outside his home on the side of a snowy mountain on New Year's Day when he was run over by his own vehicle. The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries."He was helping someone stranded in the snow," Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night. She said...
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals New Details About Injuries from Tragic Accident
Hours after Jeremy Renner shared an image from his hospital bed and thanked people for their support, a new report details the injuries the actor suffered. After reportedly obtaining the 911 log recounting the call made immediately following Renner's accident, TMZ says the actor was "completely crushed" by the Snow Plow he'd been using. Furthermore, the Hawkeye star was said to have "extreme difficulty" breathing.
Dax Tejera's wife faces charges for leaving kids unattended the night the ABC producer died
During a preliminary investigation, police found the young children "were left alone inside of a hotel room for an extended period of time."
Complex
Bam Margera Reveals He Was ‘Basically Pronounced Dead’ After Suffering Multiple Seizures Last Month
Bam Margera says he was essentially “pronounced dead” after suffering multiple seizures nearly a month ago. During a recent appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast, the former pro skater shed more light on his terrifying hospital stay, in which he “blacked out” for five days. Margera confirmed he was admitted to the ICU after suffering multiple seizures that were reportedly brought on by COVID-19.
