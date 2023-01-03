Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
Suspect named in north Columbus shooting remains at large
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a person they suspect fatally shot a man Monday in north Columbus — but they haven’t found him. Abdulbasid Ahmed, 20, of Westerville, has been charged in the death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, Columbus police announced Thursday night. Ahmed is considered armed and dangerous and may have […]
WTOL-TV
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
MaxPreps
High school basketball: No. 11 Columbus handles No. 4 Camden 75-66 paced by 21 points, 17 rebounds from Cameron Boozer
The Explorers withstood a game-high 33 points from Wagner, a five-star Kentucky signee, pulling away late for the signature victory after dropping eight spots in the MaxPreps Top 25 this week. A Cian Medley free throw put Camden up 4-2 before the Explorers responded with a 9-0 run. Cayden Boozer...
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here are some of the […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus Weather: Above normal temperatures this weekend, wet weather Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Temperatures will climb above normal again for the weekend but we'll have to deal with some wet weather on Sunday. Most of next week is dry and warmer than average. WEATHER | Forecast. FRIDAY NIGHT: mainly overcast, damp, low 29. SATURDAY: mostly cloudy, high 40.
Mail carriers robbed in Columbus, Whitehall 5 times since November
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mail carriers have been robbed in the Columbus area five times since November, two of which happened on Tuesday. One mail carrier was robbed in the 500 block of East Columbus Street and another carrier was robbed at gunpoint on East Broad Street in Whitehall. Whitehall...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Sets Program Record for Best Start Ever By Improving to 16-0 with Win Over Minnesota
Ohio State women’s basketball has officially set a new record for the best start in program history. The Buckeyes made history on Thursday night by improving to 16-0 with an 83-71 win over Minnesota, marking the first time Ohio State has ever gone this far into a season without a loss.
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
BREAKING: Transfer portal safety Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State
The Buckeyes have dipped back into the transfer portal to land their latest commitment and it's a big one. Safety Ja Had'Carter who had previously played and starred for the Syracuse Orange, has announced he has decided to transfer to Ohio State. This is a big addition for the Buckeyes....
myfox28columbus.com
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
Woman critically injured in north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was seriously injured in a north Columbus crash early Friday morning. The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Neil Avenue just north of West Dodridge Street. Police say the woman was driving the wrong way on the road and struck another vehicle. Her car...
cwcolumbus.com
Division of Wildlife names new district manager for District One
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Kassie Mitchell the new district manager for District One of the Division of Wildlife. “I am very excited about this new role in the Division of Wildlife and honored to be the first female district manager,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conservation efforts.”
cwcolumbus.com
As Honda celebrates 40 years building cars here, another major Ohio project looms
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Marysville officials encourage their counterparts in Licking County to lean into the arrival of Intel and take the opportunity to “create the community you want to be.” That comes as Honda celebrated the latest model of the Marysville-built Accord and marked 40 years of carmaking in Union County.
NBC4 Columbus
Three sought in fatal north Columbus shooting
Columbus police have released surveillance photos of three people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. Columbus police have released surveillance photos of three people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. Midday Forecast: January 4, 2023. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn Tuesday, jackpot...
