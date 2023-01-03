ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in north Columbus shooting remains at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a person they suspect fatally shot a man Monday in north Columbus — but they haven’t found him. Abdulbasid Ahmed, 20, of Westerville, has been charged in the death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, Columbus police announced Thursday night. Ahmed is considered armed and dangerous and may have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL-TV

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week.  Here are some of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station

Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
My 1053 WJLT

Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana

I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman critically injured in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman was seriously injured in a north Columbus crash early Friday morning. The crash happened before 3:30 a.m. on Neil Avenue just north of West Dodridge Street. Police say the woman was driving the wrong way on the road and struck another vehicle. Her car...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Division of Wildlife names new district manager for District One

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Kassie Mitchell the new district manager for District One of the Division of Wildlife. “I am very excited about this new role in the Division of Wildlife and honored to be the first female district manager,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conservation efforts.”
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Three sought in fatal north Columbus shooting

Columbus police have released surveillance photos of three people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. Columbus police have released surveillance photos of three people of interest in a fatal shooting Monday in north Columbus. Midday Forecast: January 4, 2023. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn Tuesday, jackpot...
COLUMBUS, OH

