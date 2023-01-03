ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundhill, KY

Clifford McStoots, 65

Clifford McStoots, age 65, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Wednesday, (January 4, 2023) at his home. He was born on July 8, 1957 in Grayson County, KY, the son of the late Clint and Ulva Whitaker McStoots. He retired from IMI Concrete after working there for 22 years. He loved...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Edward Laymon Jaggers, 86

Edward Laymon Jaggers, age 86, of Clarkson, KY, passed away Tuesday, (January 3, 2023) at Grayson Manor Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield, KY. He was born on August 8, 1936, in Wax, KY, the son of the late William A. and Mary Clara Fenwick Jaggers. He was a farmer who...
CLARKSON, KY
Over $500k in methamphetamine seized, 2 Bowling Green men arrested

The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force made an historic drug seizure on Wednesday. The task force, according to a press release, developed information regarding a large amount of methamphetamine destined for Bowling Green. “We enlisted assistance from the Kentucky State Police Interdiction Team,” the task force said. “Detectives and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Hardin Co. man indicted after police find nearly 12 grams of meth in hotel trash can

A Hardin County man has been indicted after police found nearly 12 grams of methamphetamine in a hotel trash can. Temorris M. Davis Jr., 25, of Radcliff, was indicted by a Hardin County Grand Jury after the suspect was seen on hotel surveillance video placing a bag of methamphetamine in a trash can, under the trash bag, in early November 2022, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
3 new Leitchfield City Council members, new mayor hold first meeting. Parks & Rec looks to broaden interest in coaching baseball, softball.

Three new Leitchfield City Council members and a newly elected mayor held their first city council meeting Tuesday night. The new city council members, Terri Haycraft, Jeanna Carnes and Dennis Fentress, along with Mayor Harold Miller and returning council members Billy Dallas, Tootie Cottrell and Clayton Miller, did some procedural “housecleaning,” declined a bid for a city vehicle, and gave the go ahead to the Parks and Recreation Department to explore an association with Little League Baseball while also raising fees for Leitchfield Baseball/Softball participants.

