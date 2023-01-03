Three new Leitchfield City Council members and a newly elected mayor held their first city council meeting Tuesday night. The new city council members, Terri Haycraft, Jeanna Carnes and Dennis Fentress, along with Mayor Harold Miller and returning council members Billy Dallas, Tootie Cottrell and Clayton Miller, did some procedural “housecleaning,” declined a bid for a city vehicle, and gave the go ahead to the Parks and Recreation Department to explore an association with Little League Baseball while also raising fees for Leitchfield Baseball/Softball participants.

2 DAYS AGO