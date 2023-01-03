Read full article on original website
Dairy Road Bridge construction to start summer 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville will be replacing the Dairy Road bridge starting this summer. The Public Works Department, the City Manager’s Office and VDOT will use a newer and more progressive building method called “the Design Build” for this project. The designer and contractor will be working closely together.
Shortage of large animal veterinarians in rural areas could impact the U.S. on a larger scale
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a recent report, there is a shortage of large animal veterinarians in rural areas. Now, farmers raising dairy cows and livestock are facing the consequences. “We want to make sure that that milk is wholesome, that it’s free of bacteria, that it’s low in...
Next grant application cycle to begin for Nelson County projects
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Twice a year, the Nelson County Community Fund opens grant applications for projects that benefit and impact Nelson County. About $100,000 in grants are given out each year. “We’ve provided support for pediatric dental services, transportation related to health services. In the Education Center, we’ve...
Two dead after Broadway home fire
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
Only one week into 2023, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry sees an uptick in the need for food
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is starting off the new year emptying its shelves to fill the pantries in people’s homes. “Typically the first week of the month is when people don’t come because if they get SNAP benefits, they’ve kicked in and they’re getting that money to spend on their own and buy their own groceries,” Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sees decrease in food donations after holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank says it saw an uptick in donations during the holidays, but that surge isn’t extending into the new year. BRAFB thinks people feel more generous and typically have more food to share during the holiday season. Additionally, food costs...
Heart & Soul Fitness hosts 2023 Vision Board Brunch for Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heart and Soul Fitness Studio hosted a 2023 Vision Board Brunch. It invited women in the Charlottesville community to come out and plan their goals for the new year. Nicole Hawker, the owner of Heart and Soul Fitness, says vision boards are to manifest your personal...
WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger. “It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”
Charlottesville police: shots fired, 1 dead in Belmont neighborhood
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police say one person is dead and another injured after gunshots were fired outside Fitzgerald’s Tire in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday, January 8. It appeared that police had detained two people at the scene. The department later confirmed that a total of six people were...
Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, January 7, The Blue Ridge Irish Music School held an open house. People of all ages were invited to join in learning about Irish song and dance. The nonprofit BRIMS was in attendance and sponsors trips abroad to Ireland to enjoy and learn from...
Avoiding debt from holiday credit card bills
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s that time of year again. A lot of us are starting to see our holiday spending totaled up on credit card bills. It can be a bit scary, but it can all be managed if you take the right steps. “First week of January,...
Venable and Clark elementary schools renamed after school board vote
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of the oldest Charlottesville City Schools have new names as of January 5. Clark is now Summit Elementary and Venable is now Trailblazers Elementary after a CCS school board vote. “A couple years ago, the community talked about the possibility of renaming some schools that...
Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary. Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is...
High school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 6th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Tony Bennett sets UVa all-time wins mark, Virginia beats Syracuse 73-66
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tony Bennett got his 327th coaching win at the University of Virginia Saturday night becoming Virginia’s all-time winningest coach surpassing Terry Holland in Virginia’s 73-66 win over Syracuse. Bennett addressed the crowd at the end of the game and then told reporters after the...
Tony Bennett on the verge of surpassing record for most wins as UVA head coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On the verge of surpassing Terry Holland as the University of Virginia’s all-time winningest coach, Tony Bennett is following the first of his five pillars: humility. “Part of me almost wishes that they didn’t keep track of that, or in a way Coach Holland can...
