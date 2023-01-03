ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Dairy Road Bridge construction to start summer 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville will be replacing the Dairy Road bridge starting this summer. The Public Works Department, the City Manager’s Office and VDOT will use a newer and more progressive building method called “the Design Build” for this project. The designer and contractor will be working closely together.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Next grant application cycle to begin for Nelson County projects

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Twice a year, the Nelson County Community Fund opens grant applications for projects that benefit and impact Nelson County. About $100,000 in grants are given out each year. “We’ve provided support for pediatric dental services, transportation related to health services. In the Education Center, we’ve...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Two dead after Broadway home fire

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Only one week into 2023, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry sees an uptick in the need for food

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is starting off the new year emptying its shelves to fill the pantries in people’s homes. “Typically the first week of the month is when people don’t come because if they get SNAP benefits, they’ve kicked in and they’re getting that money to spend on their own and buy their own groceries,” Loaves and Fishes Executive Director Jane Colony Mills said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger. “It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, January 7, The Blue Ridge Irish Music School held an open house. People of all ages were invited to join in learning about Irish song and dance. The nonprofit BRIMS was in attendance and sponsors trips abroad to Ireland to enjoy and learn from...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Avoiding debt from holiday credit card bills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s that time of year again. A lot of us are starting to see our holiday spending totaled up on credit card bills. It can be a bit scary, but it can all be managed if you take the right steps. “First week of January,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Venable and Clark elementary schools renamed after school board vote

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of the oldest Charlottesville City Schools have new names as of January 5. Clark is now Summit Elementary and Venable is now Trailblazers Elementary after a CCS school board vote. “A couple years ago, the community talked about the possibility of renaming some schools that...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary. Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy