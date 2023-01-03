Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Next major repair step happening now
12:16 PM: SDOT has just sent photos from inside the West Seattle low bridge (aka the Spokane Street Swing Bridge), with word that the next major step in repair work is happening right now. Crews are removing the bridge’s leaky cylinder – after which, SDOT has said, they’ll be able to estimate how long it’ll take to get the bridge back to full service.
westseattleblog.com
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: No estimate yet for reopening; free-transit announcement expected Friday
Tomorrow marks two weeks since the West Seattle low-bridge breakdown left it out of service to street and path traffic. Here’s the latest:. That’s SDOT director Greg Spotts visiting the low bridge today for a firsthand look at the repair work. (He chronicled his visit in this Twitter thread.) No new estimates of how long the bridge will be closed, though. We asked today if there’s a date yet for removing the leaky cylinder, which SDOT says has to be done before they can estimate a timeline for repairs; spokesperson Ethan Bergerson replied, “We’re continuing our preparations, such as securing all the necessary equipment, and haven’t scheduled the exact day and time yet.” (Back on Tuesday, he said they hoped to remove it within a week.) We also asked how long until they announced details of the plan to offer free Water Taxi and bus rides; Bergerson said, “We are currently working with King County Metro to finalize everything in order to offer free transit. We hope to be able to make an announcement tomorrow.” SDOT reps told West Seattle Bike Connections on Tuesday that the free rides – funded by city dollars – would be available to everyone, not just bike riders, whose only alternative to the low bridge is a lengthy detour about which riders have raised safety concerns.
westseattleblog.com
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: Here’s how app-based free Water Taxi/bus rides will work
As promised, SDOT has gone public before week’s end with details of how you can ride the West Seattle Water Taxi and/or Metro buses fare-free for the duration of the low-bridge closure. As SDOT reps told West Seattle Bike Connections on Tuesday, the plan uses the Transit GO app, so if you’re interested, you have to download that if you don’t have it already. Here’s what happens from there, as explained by SDOT:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes
Here’s the list for your Sunday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LOW BRIDGE CLOSED: Reminder that the West Seattle low bridge is in its third week of being closed to all street and path users until it’s fixed, and there’s no word yet how long that’ll take.
westseattleblog.com
1 injured in crash near west end of West Seattle Bridge
Several people have asked about that crash scene this morning toward the west end of the bridge. We didn’t cover it at the time – initial response was at 8:48 am – but after hearing two-the wreckage was still there a few hours later, and that passersby were worried about major injuries due to the driver’s-side damage, we checked on it. SFD spokesperson David Cuerpo says one person was hurt, a 49-year-old woman, but her injuries were not life-threatening – she was reported in stable condition and was taken to a hospital “by a private vehicle.”
westseattleblog.com
SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: Flyover helicopters
With the murky, drippy weather this morning/midday, some wondered if the pre-game Army helicopter flyover previewed here Thursday had actually happened. Jerry Simmons caught two of the helicopters on camera, so there’s your proof.
westseattleblog.com
SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Sailing race on a soggy day
Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos of the sailboats off West Seattle this afternoon! Above, Chris Frankovich‘s view from Seola; below, Brooke Gozstola‘s view from further north:. And from Mike Fischer, who notes that this is the Three Tree Point Yacht Club‘s Duwamish Head Race. According...
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Admiral area – January 7, 2023 12:18 pm
Found female dog with white chest shield and black jacket found 1 block east of Met Market in North Admiral neighborhood. She is very sweet and a little anxious; she’s been running around our neighborhood for at least an hour so we took her in. Please call Katrina at 206.795.0923.
westseattleblog.com
SATURDAY: Open houses for three schools
Looking ahead to next school year? Three schools are having open houses tomorrow (Saturday, January 7th):. TILDEN SCHOOL: This independent elementary school‘s open house for prospective families is set for 10 am-noon:. We invite you to visit the school, tour our campus, and chat with the teachers and specialists...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Theft in apartment lobby
The photos and report are from management at City Watch Apartments (4744 41st SW) in The Junction:. They report this happened between 7 and 8 am this morning: “This couple was caught on camera wandering around our lobby this morning and stole 2 boxes of food and a package that was left for a resident near our mailboxes.” The two are believed to be associated with a dark-blue PT Cruiser that has been seen in the neighborhood before. No police report # yet.
westseattleblog.com
Teenager investigated for DUI after crash at Walnut/Hinds
SPD has released information today about a crash last night at Walnut/Hinds in which they are investigating a teenage driver for DUI. Above is a photo sent to us today by a neighbor; police say two people were taken to the hospital after the 6:30 pm crash, including the “male juvenile” driver. Police say witnesses told them the driver was speeding before hitting another car and then a utility pole, Their report continues:
westseattleblog.com
SPORTS: High-school basketball scores
Now that we’re past winter break, we’re in the heart of high-school basketball season. Varsity teams from both local schools had games last night. Both West Seattle High School teams played Seattle Prep at home – according to the Metro League scoreboards, the girls won 48-31, boys won 48-44. Chief Sealth International High School played at Nathan Hale – girls won 41-21, boys lost 46-37.
