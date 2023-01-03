MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...

