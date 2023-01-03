Read full article on original website
knuj.net
Shirley Lauwagie
90 year old, Shirley Lauwagie of Gibbon, passed away on Monday, January 2 at the Lodge in Winthrop. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 9th at St. Willibrord’s Catholic Church in Gibbon with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will 9 – 10:30 AM Monday at the church.
knuj.net
Clean The Gas Meter
New Ulm Public Utilities is reminding customers to clean snow and ice from the natural gas meters. The meter has a vent on the regulator and must not be blocked by snow or ice to function correctly. The PUC safety tips, don’t pile snow on or near gas meters, don’t use snowblower or plow near meters, know where the meter is located and never kick or use hard objects to remove snow or ice from the meter. Any questions, contact Public Utlities at 359-9289 or 359-8204 after 4:30pm.
knuj.net
Saturday Schedule
ST PETER_______VS ROSEVILLE_______10:30AM IN KASSON. WESTBROOK/WG________AT ADRIAN/ELLSWORRTH________5PM. MINNESOTA RIVER_______AT NEW ULM_______4PM ON KNUJ. MINNESOTA RIVER_______AT NEW ULM_______2PM ON KNUJ. WORTHINGTON_______AT WASECA_______1PM. GYMNASTICS. MARSHALL INVT-NEW ULM,REDWOOD VALLEY,LUVERNE,WINDOM. WATERTOWN/MAYER INVT-ST PETER. MEN’S BASKETBALL. CARELTON_______AT GUSTAVUS_________1PM. MARTIN LUTHER_______AT BETHANY LUTH_______3PM. WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. CARELTON_______AT GUSTAVUS________3PM. MARTIN LUTHER_______AT BETHANY LUTHERAN________5PM.
knuj.net
Friday Schedule
REDWOOD VALLEY________AT JACKSON CTY CENTRAL_______7:15PM. WESTBROOK/WG_______AT RED ROCK CENTRAL________7:15PM. JACKSON CTY CENTRAL_______AT REDWOOD VALLEY________7:15PM. LESUEUR/HENDERSON_______AT SIBLEY EAST_______7:15PM. SAUK CENTRE________AT B.O.L.D._______7:15PM. WRESTLING. WORTHINGTON TRI-FAIRMONT/MCW, F/MCC. N.R.H.E.G. TRI-RED ROCK CEN, GOODHUE. GIRL’S HOCKEY. NEW ULM________AT WASECA________7PM. MINNESOTA RIVER_________AT WINDOM_______7PM.
KEYC
Mayo Health System, Mankato, welcomes first baby of the new year
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just a few hours after midnight, the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato welcomed a newborn to the new year!. Whitley Jane Dauer was born at 2:23 a.m. on Sunday, new year’s day. She’s 21 inches long and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Whitley’s...
SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
myklgr.com
Montevideo man injured in Mcleod County rollover
A Montevideo man was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled over. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 1, Nathan David Olson, age 47, was traveling southbound on Highway 22. At about 11:48 a.m., near the intersection with 155th St., Olson’s Kia Sorento left the road and rolled.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
kduz.com
One Injured in Crash Southeast of Hutchinson
A Montevideo man was injured in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Hutchinson late Monday morning. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Nathan Olson was taken to Hutchinson ER for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Olson was traveling Southbound on Highway 22 near 155th Street when the vehicle left...
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
