kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Shooting Investigation
(Bonne Terre, MO) St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting in Big River Estates near Hedgeapple Lane in Bonne Terre. St. Francois County Sheriff, Dan Bullock, told KFMO B104 News, deputies believe one victim suffered a self inflicted gunshot wound. Few details are known and the investigation is on going. KFMO B104 news will update this story as more information becomes available.
KRMS Radio
MO Trooper Hurt In Crash Near Sullivan
A Missouri State trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while doing a pedestrian check. It happened in Crawford County four miles west of Sullivan. On the South Otter Road. Saturday evening a little before 6:30, 25-year-old Colby B. Townsend of Rolla was on...
scctd.org
St. Clair County MetroLink Extension Shiloh-Scott to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Facilities – Single Track
St. Clair County Transit District will receive sealed bids until 2:00 P.M. on February 14, 2023, at: St. Clair County Transit District 27 North Illinois Street Belleville, Illinois 62220. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The sealed bids must be delivered to and received...
suntimesnews.com
Two River Region students named to Rockhurst Dean’s List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two students from the River Region have been named to the Rockhurst University dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Megan Lipe of Perryville and Maria Mueller of Red Bud had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above to claim the honor.
Questions remain after accused St. Louis carjacker walks free
A St. Louis alderman is looking to the city prosecutor’s office for answers after a woman he accused of carjacking him was released from jail.
Missouri executes convicted murderer Amber McLaughlin
The Missouri Department of Corrections carried out its execution of Amber McLaughlin early Tuesday evening, making her the first openly transgender inmate to be killed by the state.
Amber McLaughlin’s execution to carry on after request for clemency denied
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Death row inmate Amber McLaughlin’s execution will continue as planned after Missouri Governor Mike Parson rejected the last legal appeal. Amber McLaughlin will be the first transgender woman to be executed. A press release from Parson’s office uses McLaughlin’s former name, Scott. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of […]
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
suntimesnews.com
Perryville Police release reports
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 30-year-old Jessie M. Wood of Perryville was cited for DWI-alcohol following a traffic stop on West North Street at 8:33 p.m. Dec. 22. 38-Howard E. Thilenius IV was arrested on a Perryville warrant for failing to appear on...
mymoinfo.com
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23
William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
KMOV
Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
advantagenews.com
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
Victims identified in Pacific double homicide
Law enforcement has identified the victims of Wednesday's double shooting and is asking for the public's help in solving this homicide.
Major Case Squad announces 2 arrests in Collinsville homicide
Less than 24 hours after being activated to investigate a New Year's Day homicide in Collinsville, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has made two arrests in the case.
Break-in at south St. Louis City gas station early Thursday morning
Thieves broke into a gas station in south St. Louis City early Thursday morning.
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville teen
What neighbors first thought was a case of a gunman celebrating the New Year turned out to be a shooting, resulting in the death of recent Collinsville High School graduate Miguel Villegas De-Santiago.
Gunfire, reckless driving threatens to further mar reputation of downtown St. Louis
Downtown residents provided FOX 2 with video showing a barrage of gunfire ringing in the New Year right outside their homes in high-rise apartments and condos near N. 10th and Locust streets.
KSDK
Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2021 murder of actor in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Wednesday for the 2021 murder of an actor in south St. Louis. Prinshun McClain was sentenced to life in prison, which was calculated at 30 years, for second-degree murder and another 15 years in prison for armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Victoria Manisco.
Woman identified in fatal St. Louis New Year’s hit-and-run
Police responded to the 1100 block of N. Kingshighway Blvd. on January 1 around 1:40 a.m. for a hit-and-run.
