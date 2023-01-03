ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

kfmo.com

Bonne Terre Shooting Investigation

(Bonne Terre, MO) St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting in Big River Estates near Hedgeapple Lane in Bonne Terre. St. Francois County Sheriff, Dan Bullock, told KFMO B104 News, deputies believe one victim suffered a self inflicted gunshot wound. Few details are known and the investigation is on going. KFMO B104 news will update this story as more information becomes available.
BONNE TERRE, MO
KRMS Radio

MO Trooper Hurt In Crash Near Sullivan

A Missouri State trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while doing a pedestrian check. It happened in Crawford County four miles west of Sullivan. On the South Otter Road. Saturday evening a little before 6:30, 25-year-old Colby B. Townsend of Rolla was on...
SULLIVAN, MO
suntimesnews.com

Two River Region students named to Rockhurst Dean’s List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two students from the River Region have been named to the Rockhurst University dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. Megan Lipe of Perryville and Maria Mueller of Red Bud had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above to claim the honor.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Amber McLaughlin’s execution to carry on after request for clemency denied

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Death row inmate Amber McLaughlin’s execution will continue as planned after Missouri Governor Mike Parson rejected the last legal appeal. Amber McLaughlin will be the first transgender woman to be executed. A press release from Parson’s office uses McLaughlin’s former name, Scott. McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured

According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
MISSOURI STATE
suntimesnews.com

Perryville Police release reports

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 30-year-old Jessie M. Wood of Perryville was cited for DWI-alcohol following a traffic stop on West North Street at 8:33 p.m. Dec. 22. 38-Howard E. Thilenius IV was arrested on a Perryville warrant for failing to appear on...
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23

William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed overnight near Soulard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed near the Soulard neighborhood overnight. Police say around 2:16 a.m., they responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue. A 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS pronounced the man dead and a homicide unit was called to investigate.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Collinsville murder

Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KSDK

Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for 2021 murder of actor in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Wednesday for the 2021 murder of an actor in south St. Louis. Prinshun McClain was sentenced to life in prison, which was calculated at 30 years, for second-degree murder and another 15 years in prison for armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Victoria Manisco.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

