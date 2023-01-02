Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Related
neareport.com
Suspect shoots up home in Jonesboro; no injuries reported
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a shooting this week in Jonesboro. It happened late Tuesday/early Wednesday, right around midnight, at the 300-block of E. Allen Avenue. Jonesboro police responded to a report of a house being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived to find holes in the house and...
Kait 8
Reports indicate more car thefts, break-ins in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro continues to have a problem on its hands: A barrage of car thefts and break-ins across the city. Just since Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department took reports of five car thefts, as well as reports of car parts being stolen. In one...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Suspect charged with murder after man gunned down at Orange Mound apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after another man was shot and killed at an Orange Mound apartment community. On Dec. 5, Memphis Police responded to the Brentwood Commons apartments in Orange Mound, in the 2800 block of Eden Park Drive. They found an unresponsive man laying...
Kait 8
Lanes back open following interstate crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
MPD wants your help finding suspects who they said stole and then crashed a car on camera
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are hoping someone can help identify the suspects caught on camera crashing after investigators said they stole a car. MPD officers responded to the scene in the 330 block of Steve Road near the Cedar Creek Apartments about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. They said video surveillance showed three men crossing O’Brien Park and climbing a fence into the apartment complex.
Suspect faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at man, chasing him in car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at another man while driving down the street. The incident happened Dec. 26 as the victim drove down Highland Street. According to an affidavit, Devin Davis, 31, was driving his own vehicle, chasing the man. Davis fired shots...
Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
Man found dead after car fire in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a fire in Whitehaven. Memphis Police responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Silas on Jan. 3 at approximately 9:20 p.m. A 46-year-old man was found inside a vehicle after Memphis firefighters put out the flames. The man was...
Man shot and killed, one detained, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport area late Monday night. Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting at 9:06 p.m. in the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man has been detained, MPD said.
Kait 8
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday after they say he pointed a loaded handgun at another student in a school bathroom. According to the police report, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at The Academies at Jonesboro High School, 301 Hurricane Dr. The...
Murder suspect in Memphis shooting let out on bond due to error
UPDATE: The District Attorney’s Office has provided the following statement: “We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding […]
Kait 8
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting 2 men during fight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people during a fight. The shooting happened Jan. 1 in the 5000 block of Harvest Knoll. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, where two men had been shot in the stomach, according to an affidavit.
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide at Nashville hotel
Metro police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened at a hotel in downtown Nashville.
Bank teller steals more than $28K from 83-year-old woman, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former First Horizon Bank employee is accused of stealing more than $28,000 from an 83-year-old woman, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said that 27-year-old Aaron Chaney, who was working as a bank teller at First Horizon Bank on Austin Peay Highway, was found in possession of an 83-year-old woman’s debit card.
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Good Samaritan Saves Woman From Kidnapping Attempt
A woman was able to escape an attempted kidnapping thanks to an armed good Samaritan who stepped in to help. The scary situation took place on Friday night in the parking lot of an upscale shopping center in Memphis, Tennessee. It was captured on video, which shows a woman walking...
Two in custody after officer-involved shooting in Collierville
UPDATE: Three teens charged after officer-involved shooting at Collierville store COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Collierville Tuesday evening, state officials said. A police officer shot at a shoplifting suspect who allegedly drove toward the officer at a Collierville shopping center. No one was injured in the shooting […]
Kait 8
Man arrested for damaging several vehicles
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat. According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.
Kait 8
Crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
Comments / 0