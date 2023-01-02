ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

neareport.com

Suspect shoots up home in Jonesboro; no injuries reported

JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a shooting this week in Jonesboro. It happened late Tuesday/early Wednesday, right around midnight, at the 300-block of E. Allen Avenue. Jonesboro police responded to a report of a house being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived to find holes in the house and...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Reports indicate more car thefts, break-ins in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro continues to have a problem on its hands: A barrage of car thefts and break-ins across the city. Just since Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department took reports of five car thefts, as well as reports of car parts being stolen. In one...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Lanes back open following interstate crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
JONESBORO, AR
WATN Local Memphis

MPD wants your help finding suspects who they said stole and then crashed a car on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are hoping someone can help identify the suspects caught on camera crashing after investigators said they stole a car. MPD officers responded to the scene in the 330 block of Steve Road near the Cedar Creek Apartments about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. They said video surveillance showed three men crossing O’Brien Park and climbing a fence into the apartment complex.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of going on a shooting rampage last year that resulted in the city being placed on lockdown for hours, appeared in court Thursday morning. The 20-year-old was dressed in a green jail-issued uniform. He was handcuffed to the chair where he sat motionless. But there was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man found dead in burned car in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a man was found dead in a burning vehicle in Southwest Memphis on Tuesday night. The horrific crime took place in the 3500 block of Silas near Weaver Road. Around 9:20 p.m. Memphis Police say a man was found dead, but it’s how they found his body that has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in school

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday after they say he pointed a loaded handgun at another student in a school bathroom. According to the police report, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at The Academies at Jonesboro High School, 301 Hurricane Dr. The...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Murder suspect in Memphis shooting let out on bond due to error

UPDATE: The District Attorney’s Office has provided the following statement: “We’ve received several inquiries regarding the case of Gary Taylor, who was charged with First Degree Murder and due to a process error recently released on his own recognizance pending trial. The DA’s Office played no role in the decision to release him. Per longstanding […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
JONESBORO, AR
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Good Samaritan Saves Woman From Kidnapping Attempt

A woman was able to escape an attempted kidnapping thanks to an armed good Samaritan who stepped in to help. The scary situation took place on Friday night in the parking lot of an upscale shopping center in Memphis, Tennessee. It was captured on video, which shows a woman walking...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two in custody after officer-involved shooting in Collierville

UPDATE: Three teens charged after officer-involved shooting at Collierville store COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Collierville Tuesday evening, state officials said. A police officer shot at a shoplifting suspect who allegedly drove toward the officer at a Collierville shopping center. No one was injured in the shooting […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Kait 8

Man arrested for damaging several vehicles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A man was arrested after Jonesboro police said he went on a trail of destruction in a Bobcat. According to the initial incident report, on Saturday, Dec. 31, officers responded to the 600-block of Johnson Avenue west of Main Street about a theft that was in progress.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crews respond to house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

