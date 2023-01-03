Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Luka Doncic nets more than 2.3 million votes in NBA All-Star ballot first returns
The first returns of NBA 2023 All-Star voting are in, and Dallas Mavericks superstar is among the leading vote getters. Ballot returns show Doncic with 2,388,502 votes overall. He has the third most votes of any Western Conference Player and the second most votes for West guards. The first WEST...
chatsports.com
Lions vs. Packers Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Game Audio & Highlights | NFL Week 18
The Detroit Lions are on the road facing the Green Bay Packers for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season by Lions Talk by Chat Sports. In this NFL live stream, Mike Kimber has live audio of the game with a play-by-play of what is happening on the field. Fox is broadcasting the Lions vs. Bears game live for the NFL season, but if you don’t want to pay for cable, Mike has a Lions-free stream of the scoreboa.
chatsports.com
Open Thread: Middling Suns, Heat face off
The Heat are 2-2 in their last four coming off a loss @ the Lakers while the Suns are 1-7 over their last eight. Which mid team comes out on top?
chatsports.com
Broncos Host No. 9/10 Zags On Saturday
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the top teams in the WCC men's basketball standings are set to square off tomorrow evening inside the Leavey Center as Santa Clara men's basketball hosts No. 9/10 Gonzaga for a 7:00 p.m. tip. The game will be broadcast live on NBC Bay Area Plus and those inside the Bay Area will also be able to stream it on the WCC Network.
chatsports.com
Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Weekend of January 7th-8th.
This weekend’s games of note. I am your Silver Screen and Roll moderator, and I will be publishing these threads two times a week. Once on Mondays for the week of games, and again on Saturday mornings for the weekend’s slate of games that are being shown at that time.
Jets star makes big guarantee for 2023
The New York Jets looked like playoff hopefuls for part of the 2022 season, but faded down the stretch and wound up finishing well out of the picture. One of the team’s young standouts is determined to change that next year. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner made a rather bold promise by proclaiming that the Jets... The post Jets star makes big guarantee for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
chatsports.com
Saturday NFL double-header live discussion: Titans at Jaguars
Another Saturday NFL game for your viewing pleasure. It’s a winner-take-all game in the AFC South between the Titans and Jaguars.
chatsports.com
49ers – Cardinals Live Blog
This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. I will provide updates and analysis from the press box throughout the game.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Discusses Offseason Waiting for LA
A hard process but Justin Turner had to make a decision of his own
chatsports.com
Villanova vs. Xavier: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova looks to go above .500 in BIG EAST play as they host the 18th-ranked Xavier Musketeers on campus at the Finneran Pavilion. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another. We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
chatsports.com
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
chatsports.com
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
Browns legend Bernie Kosar removed from radio broadcast team after placing bet
Cleveland Browns legend and former quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the radio broadcast team prior to the Browns-Steelers game on Sunday afternoon after he bet $19,000 on the game.
chatsports.com
Mavs notebook: defense has adjusted with duct tape, bailing wire
The Mavericks have been winning lately without two of their best defenders in Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith. Don’t let that fool you that they can prosper simply by letting their offense carry them. That’s a dangerous game that usually catches up with you. Kleber has been out...
Texans, Colts coaches anxiously await owners' decisions
Houston coach Lovie Smith and Indianapolis interim coach Jeff Saturday may have called their final shots Sunday
chatsports.com
Mazzulla says he knew Celtics would respond tonight following Tuesday's embarassing loss
chatsports.com
Lobos Set To Entertain UNLV
Saturday January 7th, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. On the radio waves it will be carried on the Lobo Sports Radio Network, 96.3 FM/770 AM in Albuquerque. Series:. This is the 67th meeting of the two schools. UNLV leads the...
chatsports.com
Stephen Ross WANTS Aaron Rodgers?? + Latest Rumors On Sean Payton | Miami Dolphins Rumors Q&A
Dolphins Today host Will Scott is back with another Dolphins rumors mailbag on Dolphins Today. There’s plenty to discuss leading up to Miami’s must-win NFL Week 18 game vs. the Jets, and if they lose, it could get ugly on Monday in Miami Gardens. Here are the questions asked on today’s show: - How will Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson play on Sunday? - Who should replace Josh Boyer if the Dolphins DC is fired? - Will Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith be back in 2023? - Could the Dolphins pursue Packers QB Aaron Rodgers? - Trade for Lamar Jackson?
chatsports.com
Video: Top 10 plays from around the NBA from 1/7
chatsports.com
Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Game #40 1/7/23
Boston Celtics (27-12) at San Antonio Spurs (13-26) Saturday, January 7, 2023. The Celtics reach the end of their 4 game Western road trip with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics lost the first two games on their road trip to the Denver Nuggets, who are first in the West, and to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13th in the West.
