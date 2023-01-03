Read full article on original website
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
Digital Trends
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, formerly known as the 'unlaunched' 12GB RTX 4080, they are the exact same product in terms of specifications, but thankfully Nvidia hasn't simply changed the name and called it a day, we're also getting a $100 discount, dropping the price from $900 to $800.
AMD / Nvidia / Intel CES 2023 Recap and Analysis: 3D V-Cache, "RTX 4090" for laptops, new affordable CPUs
This should be a good time for a CES 2023 news recap and analysis, with tons of PC hardware announcements as expected, and AMD having just concluded its presentation. So let's run through all the interesting stuff and give our thoughts on what's been shown... AMD 3D V-Cache CPUs. Starting...
Nvidia's AI upscaling now works on web videos
Something to look forward to: The AI upscaling functionality in Nvidia's RTX graphics cards is typically used to improve gaming image quality and performance. However, the company plans to bring AI-assisted upscaling to web videos next month for users with Ampere and Ada Lovelace graphics cards. Nvidia announced that starting...
Radeon RX 7900 XTX vs. GeForce RTX 4080
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. It's time for a new mega benchmark comparing the Radeon RX 7900 XTX head to head with the GeForce RTX 4080 in a myriad of games. In total we have tested 54 titles, though some of those were tested using multiple configurations (DX11 vs DX12, ray tracing, and so forth) making up 62 game tests.
ALRTDUK
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. I bought a second hand Asus AMD FX7600 Laptop in 2014. Now, 9 yrs later, it can multiboot to Windows 8.1 10 11 or Ubuntu 22.4, and...
HTC unveils $1,100 lightweight Vive XR Elite VR/AR headset
In brief: HTC teased its response to the Meta Quest Pro last month, and now it's taken the shroud off. The company's latest VR/AR headset, set to arrive in March, is similar to the competition but lighter, a few hundred dollars cheaper, and with a few unique features. HTC says it designed the Vive XR Elite to excel at productivity and entertainment.
Sony says buying a PlayStation 5 should be much easier from now on
What just happened? It's amazing to think that since it launched in November 2020, getting hold of a PlayStation 5 has often required a lot of luck, money, or both, the result of a chronic global shortage of the consoles caused by demand far outweighing supply. But according to Sony, the situation has finally come to an end.
Samsung's Flex Hybrid display can both fold and slide
Why it matters: We've been told that the next big thing in smartphone technology is foldable displays… or is it, slidable screens? Samsung is seemingly as unsure as the rest of us so why not do both? At CES 2023, Samsung will showcase a single display that combines both foldable and slidable capabilities. The "Flex Hybrid" innovation will feature foldable tech on the left side of the screen and slidable tech on the right side.
TechSpot
Intel Arc desktop graphics card roadmap leaks, enthusiast Battlemage GPUs arrive in 2024
Forward-looking: Intel's launch of its new desktop graphics cards wasn't exactly a resounding success. Arc Alchemist arrived with so many issues and mediocre reviews that there were rumors the company would cut its losses and abandon the entire project. But Chipzilla isn't giving up on ambitions for its GPUs to become a real alternative to Nvidia's and AMD's cards, and that could happen once Battlemage arrives next year.
Razer's CES moonshot is a surround sound-enabled cushion for your gaming chair
Editor's take: It wouldn't be CES week without a wild concept from Razer. The company has once again delivered with Project Carol, but this year's outside-the-box offering is far tamer than what we've seen in years past. Perhaps that means it'll actually become a real product?. Project Carol is a...
TechSpot
Asus reveals PC/Xbox controller with OLED screen, tri-mode connectivity
What just happened? Asus has announced an Xbox/PC controller that offers some very fancy features, including a small (1.3-inch) OLED display sitting above the Xbox button and tri-mode connectivity. In the case of the latter, the ROG Raikiri Pro is the first officially licensed Xbox controller to carry this type of connectivity.
TechSpot
Samsung's 2023 TV lineup includes a 2,000-nit 77-inch QD-OLED, an 8K MicroLED, and a 4,000-nit Neo QLED
What just happened? Samsung always makes a slew of product announcements in the run-up to and during CES, and this year is no different. The latest category to be unveiled is its 2023 televisions that include new Neo QLED, MicroLED, and OLED sets. LG found its dominance in the OELD...
Asus debuts laptops with glasses-free 3D screens
Something to look forward to: Stereoscopic 3D never took hold with mainstream audiences, but Asus is taking another shot at it with a couple of its latest laptops. The company's new display technology seeks to remove some of 3D's biggest problems with a combination of special panel features and eye tracking.
MSI's new laptops among the first to feature PCIe 5 SSDs
Something to look forward to: While desktops transition to bleeding-edge PCIe 5.0 storage, MSI is one of the first companies to take that step for laptops. This week, the company is showcasing several new models featuring that technology at CES, along with the latest chips from Intel and Nvidia. Among...
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX overheating issue could be caused by a faulty vapor chamber
A (very) hot potato Are AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX reference graphics cards heading for a recall? That's the nightmare scenario team red could be facing after legendary overclocker Roman 'der8auer' Hartung discovered a potential reason for the cards' overheating issues: a faulty vapor chamber. As a recap, we heard...
The Best GPUs: Early 2023 Update
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. When it comes to graphics cards, we go in-depth. Year in and year out we test dozens of GPUs from Nvidia, AMD (and also Intel) to see which are worth your money, and which are dead on arrival.
AMD says insufficient fluid in Radeon RX 7900 XTX vapor chamber causing overheating, offers replacements
What just happened? The Radeon RX 7900 XTX saga over its high temperatures and unexpected throttling has come to a conclusion after AMD finally admitted the precise nature of the problem. The company is now offering replacements to anyone who bought one of the affected units, marking a change in policy after it previously refused user RMA requests.
Next-gen TV: LG's 97-inch Signature OLED receives all audio and video signals wirelessly
In brief: LG during its CES 2023 press conference (briefly) showcased the world's first consumer television to offer 4K 120Hz video and audio transmitted wirelessly. Key to the setup is the "Zero Connect" box, which serves as the connectivity hub for the set. LG claims the box is capable of real-time video and audio transmission and has multiple ports for plugging in commonly-used HDMI devices.
TechSpot
