Since we’re approaching the halfway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, it’d be a good time to look at what’s happening across the world with New Jersey Devils’ prospects. The World Junior Championship is about to wrap up, while junior and pro leagues around the globe are in the heart of their seasons. Despite graduating some of their top prospects to the NHL over the last few years, the Devils still have a couple who are likely untouchable in a trade. And there are a couple who border on that status as well.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO