The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Canada’s 3-2 Gold Medal Win Over Czechia
For the second year in a row, Team Canada captured gold at the World Juniors thanks to an overtime goal. This year, it was Arizona Coyotes prospect Dylan Guenther who scored 6:22 into extra time to capture Canada’s 20th gold medal at the tournament. Here are five takeaways from the game.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 2-1 Semi-Final OT Loss to Czechia
On Wednesday afternoon, the 2023 World Junior Championship kicked off semi-final action, with Sweden taking on Czechia with a chance to play in the gold medal game. These two teams met in the round-robin, with Ludvig Jansson‘s overtime game-winner being the difference in a 3-2 Sweden win. After escaping...
NBC Sports
How prospects Bystedt, Gaudreau have fared at World Juniors
Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. The Sharks have two prospects...
The Hockey Writers
2023 WJC Final Preview
It all comes down to this. Two games to determine three medals in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The Canadians overcame the United States in the semifinal, and Czechia won a nail-biter to advance over Sweden. One of Canada or Czechia will win gold, the other silver. Sweden and the United States will battle for bronze. Latvia won the relegation round in two games, so all focus is on the medal games. Let’s get right into it.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From USA’s 6-2 Loss to Canada
Team USA lost to Team Canada by a score of 6-2 in the 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals on Jan. 4, ending their campaign for a gold medal. Among the challenges in this game, Team USA faced struggles defensively, two overturned goals, and an incredible performance by the Canadian goaltender.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Player Development Changes Having a Big Impact
The Montreal Canadiens are in a new era with a complete changeover in their management team. With the hiring of executive vice president Jeff Gorton and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, team owner Geoff Molson signaled to the fan base that he is taking the franchise into the 21st century.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Prospect Dustin Wolf Looking Like a Star in the Making
Heading into the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, goaltender Dustin Wolf wasn’t on many NHL teams’ radars despite posting an incredible 1.69 goals-against average (GAA) along with a .936 save percentage (SV%) in 61 appearances with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The biggest knock on him at the time was his size, which scared many teams away.
The Hockey Writers
WJC Needs to Remain at 10 Teams to Grow the Game
In Canada, the World Junior Championship (WJC) is more than a tournament, it is an annual tradition woven into the fabric of the holiday season for the majority of hockey fans nationwide. The sports television airwaves are filled with the games, but also the background stories of many of the players, with a focus on the grassroots levels and what sacrifices are made to get to this point, like Team Canada’s captain Shane Wright, whose path is filled with volunteers and parental involvement.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Should Revisit Signing Goaltender Thomas Milic
Come with me on a trip down memory lane to the Autumn of 2022. We are nearing the unofficial start of the 2022-23 season as training camps commence. The Minnesota Wild returned to the ice on Sept. 22 with a stable of 58 players ranging from seasoned veterans honing their skills, to prospects showing what they are made of in hopes of making the NHL roster.
The Hockey Writers
World Junior Championship Gold Medal Preview
The gold medal showdown has been set, and host Team Canada will face a determined Team Czechia. Czechia defeated Canada in the first game of the round-robin 5-2 and won first place in Group A – the only loss in the round-robin for Canada. Canada will be looking to make it back-to-back gold medals as they defeated Finland at the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) 3-2 in overtime (OT), while this will be the first time since 2001 that Czechia has been in a gold medal game. Here is a look at the matchup and what to expect.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Untouchable Prospects Midway Through 2022-23
Since we’re approaching the halfway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, it’d be a good time to look at what’s happening across the world with New Jersey Devils’ prospects. The World Junior Championship is about to wrap up, while junior and pro leagues around the globe are in the heart of their seasons. Despite graduating some of their top prospects to the NHL over the last few years, the Devils still have a couple who are likely untouchable in a trade. And there are a couple who border on that status as well.
The Hockey Writers
Colorado Avalanche’s 6 Retired Numbers
The Colorado Avalanche don’t have the long and storied history that some NHL franchises boast, but they have been pretty good since relocating to the Rocky Mountains before the 1995-96 season. During their time in Colorado, the Avs have won three Stanley Cups, and have gotten acquainted with many fan favorites along the way.
