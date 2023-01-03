Read full article on original website
Related
legalnews.com
SADO seeks summer legal and mitigation interns
The Michigan State Appellate Defender Office (SADO) seeks first and second-year law students committed to public service, racial equity, and social justice to join its Summer Internship Program. SADO provides representation to poor people who appeal their state criminal convictions and those sentenced to juvenile life without parole in resentencing...
legalnews.com
MSU Law student group works to connect veterans
At Michigan State University College of Law, there are resources for students who have served in the military and for those who are interested in providing legal aid. Student Veterans of America (SVA) aims to provide academic, social, and professional support and opportunities to military affiliated students and their families.
legalnews.com
$5.8 million in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Detroit
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has awarded $2.8 million in brownfield grants and loans for redevelopment of four contaminated properties in city of Detroit, and approved just over $3 million in brownfield tax increment financing for related environmental costs. Overall, in 2022 EGLE provided $20.7 million in brownfield funding to 67 projects statewide.
Comments / 0