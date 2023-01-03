Questex Enters the $1.55 Trillion Cloud Infrastructure Market to Examine the Technologies and Strategies that Drive Business Growth

Read full article on original website
Genesys Strengthens India Leadership Team to Drive Innovation and Business Momentum
Industry veteran Deepa Madhavan joins from Paypal to lead Genesys R&D centre in India. Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, announced the appointment of Deepa Madhavan as the India Country Head. As the Genesys India Country Head, Deepa will continue the development of Genesys cloud technologies and engagement of teams across all functions in Genesys India. Deepa joins Genesys from PayPal where she helped define, shape, and mature its platform solutions.
SirionLabs Boosts Series D Round to $110M with Investment from Brookfield Growth
Brookfield Growth’s investment follows the previously announced Series D led by Partners Group. SirionLabs, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that its Series D funding has reached $110 million as a result of an investment by Brookfield Growth. The previously announced round was led by Partners Group with participation from existing investors Sequoia India and Tiger Global. The fresh capital will enable the company to expand its leadership position in the rapidly growing enterprise CLM market.
Freight Technologies, Inc. projects for 2023 Revenue to grow over 40% vs. 2022
Freight Technologies, Inc., a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process and providing its Fr8App platform for B2B cross-border shipping in the USMCA region, announces guidance for revenue for 2023. The company projects 2023 revenue to be between $36 to $42 million, compared to preliminary...
American Technology Services Acquires 200Apps
ATS goes international by augmenting its offerings with those of the leading creative app firm in Jerusalem. American Technology Services (ATS), a leading provider of technology solutions for businesses of all sizes, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 200Apps, a creative design and development firm specializing in developing web and mobile app solutions. This acquisition marks a significant milestone for ATS as it expands its capabilities and strengthens its position as a comprehensive technology partner for businesses.
Wavedancer Wraps up Year With Nearly $500K of Additional Revenue in Its Secure Supply Chain Technology Business
Contract with US Government provides security, visibility, and easy auditability on a complex, global supply chain. WaveDancer, Inc., announced that the Company recognized nearly $500k in revenue before the year’s end, from their United States government contract implementing their end-to-end blockchain-enabled supply chain management platform. WaveDancer has taken a very complex supply chain and enabled blockchain throughout every step of the process – from acquisition to final delivery – allowing the customer to have security, visibility, and easy auditability of their entire supply chain ecosystem.
Dell Technologies Collaborates with Unified National Networks to Accelerate the Modernization of Brunei’s Telecommunications Network
Dell Technologies’ compute, storage and cloud solutions help Brunei’s largest telco service provider to fast-track their infrastructure modernization in line with Brunei Vision 2035. Deployment of Dell infrastructure allows UNN to build a robust cloud service, catering to both their internal and external customers. Dell Technologies collaborates with...
Xoriant Is Now Part of Chryscapital; Investment to Accelerate the Next Phase of Growth
Xoriant, a premier Software Engineering and Digital IT services provider with Fortune 100 customers worldwide, announced its acquisition by ChrysCapital. This marks a brand-new phase of growth for Xoriant with its rich culture of innovation, global presence, and more than 30 years of passion, purpose, and progress. ChrysCapital is a leading private equity firm with a successful track record of investing in Business Services (IT/Engineering/Business Process), Financial Services, Pharma and Consumer–focused companies. This is the second buyout from ChrysCapital’s ninth fund and its ninth Business Services buyout since inception.
Zip Recognized as a 2022 ProcureTech100 Company for Its Modern Intake-to-Procure Solution
ProcureTech Selected Zip for Its Seamless, Consumer-grade User Experience That Eases Procurement Challenges for the Enterprise. Zip, the world’s leading intake-to-procure solution, announced it has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2022 ProcureTech100 distinction, the definitive list of the top 100 pioneering digital procurement solutions around the globe. The ProcureTech100 is a collaboration between ProcureTech – a dynamic platform for procurement and technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and the digital procurement ecosystem – and Kearney, a leading global management consultancy.
Dimensional Insight Receives a High Overall Rating in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report
Dimensional Insight receives overall rating of 4.4 out of 5; Places as a “Strong Performer”. Dimensional Insight, an award-winning enterprise analytics provider, today announced that it was recognized by customers in the Gartner Peer Insights ’Voice of the Customer’: Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report*, published earlier this month. In the report, Dimensional Insight received an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5, based on 76 reviews as of June 30, 2022.
UJET a Leader in G2 Winter 2023 Reports for 11th Consecutive Quarter and Earns Best Estimated Return on Investment
UJET scores highest Satisfaction rating in key contact center categories and earns 78 G2 Badges including Best Results, Most Likely to Recommend, and Best Estimated ROI. UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced contact center platform, is a Leader in the G2 Winter 2023 Reports for Contact Center Software, Call Center Infrastructure Software, and Live Chat Software. UJET led all three categories in Usability and posted the highest Satisfaction score in Contact Center Software and Call Center Infrastructure Software. Additionally, UJET earned 78 badges in the G2 Winter 2023 Report for multiple categories and earned the Best Estimated Return On Investment Enterprise product based on a combination of estimated time to ROI and time to go live.
Acxiom Research: Data-Driven Personalization Transforms the Automotive Industry for Today’s Customer-Centric World
New study confirms data and identity solutions are key to delivering better offerings and seamless, individualized experiences that influence what brands people buy and drive. –Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth, revealed the findings of its 2023 Automotive Customer Experience Study at the CES Show on January 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. The survey explores customer experience (CX) expectations, people’s past experiences purchasing a vehicle, the influence connected technology has on CX, and how personalized CX might impact car-buying decisions in the future. Auto marketers and brands can leverage the report’s actionable insights to navigate the complexity of the car buying journey and create tailored experiences that people love and will keep coming back for more.
MojoAuth Celebrates Record-Breaking Year with Customer Growth and Product Innovation
The innovative passwordless authentication provider, is celebrating an exceptional year of growth and achievement. MojoAuth, the leading provider of innovative authentication solutions, is proud to announce a record-breaking year of growth and success. To continue meeting the demands of their expanding customer base, the company is thrilled to welcome several new team members and unveil their latest product offerings.
CallTower Welcomes CallTower App for Zoom to its Portfolio of Cloud-Based Enterprise Solutions
CallTower delivers a unified, simplified, high-quality CallTower App for Zoom (BYOC) experience. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class c, contact center and collaboration solutions, adds BYOC through the CallTower App for Zoom, a cloud-based enterprise voice solution, to its host of UCaaS solutions. CallTower continues to...
Accenture Completes Acquisition of Inspirage, Expanding Digital Supply Chain Capabilities
Accenture has completed its acquisition of Inspirage, an integrated Oracle Cloud specialist firm with an emphasis in supply chain management, headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The acquisition further enhances Accenture’s Oracle Cloud capabilities, helping it accelerate innovation for clients through emerging technologies, such as touchless supply chain and digital twins. Financial terms of the transaction, previously announced on September 6, were not disclosed.
Qrvey Ranked #1 Vendor in Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Embedded BI Market Study Report
Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics platform built specifically for SaaS companies, announced that it came in first place in the Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study. This comprehensive study rated 19 different vendors based on a wide array of parameters both technical and functional. Qrvey enables SaaS companies to create a modern analytics layer that delivers rich capabilities for a wide array of users more quickly than using traditional BI, while actually lowering development and deployment costs. Qrvey’s unique architecture deploys directly into their customers’ cloud environments so they’re always in total control of their data and infrastructure. This complete platform, combining data access, data management, advanced analytics, and automation, gives SaaS firms the ability to truly differentiate their products from their competition.
Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Application for Midmarket 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment
Coupa’s user-friendly design, prescriptive community insights, and co-innovation with customers are among the strengths recognized. Coupa Software, a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), has been positioned in the Leaders Category in both the Enterprise and Midmarket IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Travel and Expense Applications. This...
Earnin Announces It Has Provided Access to Over $15 Billion in Earnings for Members
Milestone for Pioneer in Earned Wage Access Highlights Rapid Category, Company Growth. Earnin, the leader in reimagining the way money moves with a first-of-its-kind financial hub,1 announced it has provided access to over $15 billion in earned wages for its Community Members since the company’s inception in 2013. Earnin has also now facilitated more than 200 million transactions for its Community Members, empowering Americans with short-term liquidity by allowing them to access their pay as they earn it. With over $5 billion in earned wages provided and 70 million transactions in 2022 alone, these two milestones encapsulate a banner year of product development and growth for the company.
XOI and Service Pro by MSI Data Unlock Efficiency and Productivity for Field Service Teams
XOi, a top tech-focused software solution, announces an integration with end-to-end cloud-based field management platform Service Pro, enhancing two best-in-class industry innovators. XOi Technologies, a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, announces an integration with the end-to-end cloud-based field management solution Service Pro by MSI Data. The integration of XOi...
FetchGoat Announces Strategic Partnership with Industry Titan Mark Tuchmann
Long-time industry executive to serve as a key board member and lead team of strategic advisors for logistics software provider. FetchGoat, a B2B Supply Chain SaaS (Software as a Service) company, has formed a strategic partnership with and received investment from an advisory group led by logistics industry titan Mark Tuchmann. Mark founded BeavEx in 1989 and served as Chairman and CEO until 2014. Under Mark’s leadership, BeavEx grew to a $300M+ organization with 4,000 drivers, creating one of the largest same-day transportation providers in the United States. Mark continued his work in the industry Co-Founding ClearConnect Solutions and consulting through his LLC, Million and Associates. He now is the CEO/Partner of TIP National, a leading MGA in the Insurance industry, as well as serving on multiple Advisory Boards with companies such as CXT Software, ROVA HQ, and numerous other Logistic Organizations, Mezzanine Lenders, and Private Equity Firms.
RIS LeaderBoard Results Confirm Upshop Syncs Leading Tech with Professional Service to Deliver Customer-First Experience
Upshop’s focus on implementation, adoption and customer success is recognized as industry-leading. Upshop has scored four #1 rankings on the 2023 RIS LeaderBoard, reflecting a 30+ year commitment to a customer-first approach. These phenomenal results highlight how technology is just one part of the Upshop experience: the company aims to provide partners the enablement, education and valuable service expertise necessary to achieve adoption, ROI and a unified in-store operations experience.
