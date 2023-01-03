Questex Enters the $1.55 Trillion Cloud Infrastructure Market to Examine the Technologies and Strategies that Drive Business Growth

Qrvey, the first and only embedded analytics platform built specifically for SaaS companies, announced that it came in first place in the Dresner Advisory Services 2022 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study. This comprehensive study rated 19 different vendors based on a wide array of parameters both technical and functional. Qrvey enables SaaS companies to create a modern analytics layer that delivers rich capabilities for a wide array of users more quickly than using traditional BI, while actually lowering development and deployment costs. Qrvey’s unique architecture deploys directly into their customers’ cloud environments so they’re always in total control of their data and infrastructure. This complete platform, combining data access, data management, advanced analytics, and automation, gives SaaS firms the ability to truly differentiate their products from their competition.

